Things to Do in Toronto: Shows & Events in October 2016

OCTOBER 1 Nuit Blanche, the all-night contemporary art event that transforms Toronto streets into a public gallery, returns for its 11th edition on October 1 featuring more than 80 projects. For 12 hours from sunset to sunrise, see the likes of sculptural works, dance, films, photography, interactive displays, and more at various locations including Nathan Phillips Square and along the Waterfront. Among the exhibits is Asalto Toronto by Daniel Canogar which is part of a broader display that examines metamorphosis and transformation, while Oblivion, including the piece Pneuma by Floria Sigismondi, explores the cosmic universe as both a state of being and a state of nothingness.

OCTOBER 1 AND 2 Head to Heritage Court at Exhibition Place for the Toronto Vintage Show, which is the largest event of its kind in the city. Find vintage apparel for both men and women, as well as handbags, footwear, jewellery, and accessories.

OCTOBER 3, 4, 6 AND 7 Hello, can you hear her? It’s Adele. And she’s here for four shows at the Air Canada Centre, performing hits for her chart–topping album 25.

OCTOBER 6 TO NOVEMBER 5 The Canadian Opera Company opens its 2016/17 season with two of the genre’s greatest works: a new production of Bellini’s Norma, which sees Sondra Radvanovsky and Elza van den Heever sharing the titular role of the Druid high priestess who breaks her vow of chastity for a Roman lover only to have him forsake her for another woman. Meanwhile, Handel’s Ariodante is a tragic love triangle fraught with jealousy and dishonesty between Prince Ariodante, his betrothed Ginevra, and the Duke of Polinesso, who wants to break them up.

OCTOBER 8 AND 9 Toronto’s very own Aubrey Drake Graham, better known as Drake, headlines two hometown shows at the Air Canada Centre as part of his Summer Sixteen tour, with special guests Future, Roy Woods, DVSN, and others.

OCTOBER 9 Eighties pop star Rick Astley, best known for the 1987 hit “Never Gonna Give You Up,” tours in support of his latest album 50.

OCTOBER 14 TO 16 Fans of the classic building toy can’t miss the first-ever Lego Imagine Nation Tour, a hands-on experience for the family that is the largest event of its kind to ever come to Canada. With more than a dozen pavilions, there’s something to keep young minds—and hands—occupied, including a bridge building competition, a master builder lab, and a brick pit with a mountain of pieces in an assortment of sizes and colours. Life-sized models, such as an eight-foot-tall Marvel Super Heroes Avenger, as well as Star Wars and Minecraft model displays are also part of the exhibit.

OCTOBER 15 AND 16 Scottish stand-up comic Danny Bhoy has audiences in stitches as part of his Commonwealth Comedian tour.

TO OCTOBER 16 Don’t miss closing night on Cirque du Soleil’s latest touring show, Luzia. The company’s 38th production transports audiences to a vibrant land inspired by Mexico, rich in colour, lush landscapes and exotic creatures. The title of the show fuses the Spanish sounds for light (luz) and rain (lluvia), an apt name as both elements play a role in this spectacle, whether it’s cyr wheel or aerial artists spinning and swinging through a drizzle, or birds jumping through a series of hoops.

OCTOBER 20 TO 30 Wordsmiths from the Emerald Isle are the focus of this year’s International Festival of Authors, which brings contemporary writers, poets, and more from around the world for 11 days of readings, interviews, lectures, discussions, and book signings. This year’s lineup includes such CanLit luminaries as Margaret Atwood, Emma Donoghue, Yann Martel, and Maureen Hynes, as well as Takashi Hiraide, Lola Lafon, and Robert Kanigel. Running until December 22, a special exhibit on graphic novels complements the event, featuring the works of Chris Oliveros, Nick Drnaso, Jon McNaught, and Nina Bunjevac.

OCTOBER 20 TO 29 Henry Purcell’s first opera, Dido and Aeneas, brings the desolate life of the widowed Queen of Carthage to the stage. Canadian mezzo-soprano Wallis Giunta and tenor Christopher Enns star as the ill-fated couple who embark on a racy affair that ends abruptly when the Trojan prince disappears. The Toronto Children’s Chorus provides musical backup for the show in a nod to the 17th-century performance at which students from the Josias Priest’s school in London also sang.

OCTOBER 22 Australian singer Sia, known for such radio-friendly songs as “Elastic Heart” and “The Greatest,” is on a North American tour with special guests Miguel and AlunaGeorge.

OCTOBER 24 Powerhouse singer Mariza brings traditional Portuguese music and new favourites to Roy Thompson Hall.

OCTOBER 24 & 25 Alt rock superstars Our Lady Peace and I Mother Earth (with Edwin once again on lead vocals) team up for a cross-Canada tour, headlined by The Standstills .

OCTOBER 28 The beloved identical twin sister duo Tegan and Sara fill Massey Hall with their catchy pop anthems about love and relationships.

TO OCTOBER 31 Head to Canada’s Wonderland for a scare at the Halloween Haunt. 20 haunted attractions including mazes, scare zones, and live shows, and the popular ZOMBIES 4D Interactive Dark Ride mean that you’ll have a terrifying time as you dodge the 700 monsters prowling the park. (Not recommended for children under 13.)

SATURDAYS AND SUNDAYS IN OCTOBER Kids of all ages will enjoy Camp Spooky at Canada’s Wonderland. Every weekend in October Camp Spooky features daytime activities like mazes, trick-or-treating, a kids’ Halloween costume parade and much more (included with park admission)!