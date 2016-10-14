Embrace Fall With Comfort Food

AS THE TEMPERATURE DROPS STAY WARM WITH THESE FALL FAVOURITES
Say hello to fall with these hearty comfort foods.
- You won’t go hungry with the toothsome Arcadian Court chicken pot pie, which is served with mashed potatoes and scratch gravy at Bannock.
- Head to Harlem Underground for the savoury-sweet combination that is fried chicken and waffles, a beloved Southern dish.
- With handmade gnocchi, local mushrooms, heirloom carrots, and creamy stracchino cheese topped off with shaved black truffle, the funghi pasta at Ardo is a decadent answer to any carb craving.