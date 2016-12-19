Ottawa’s Best Pizza

BY JOSEPH MATHIEU

Enjoy a slice of the capital with our Ottawa gourmet pizza guide.

WELLINGTON WEST

Anthony’s: Inspired by classic Italian recipes and made entirely from the offerings of Preston’s Luciano Foods, Anthony’s doesn’t compromise when it comes to vintage pizza. A year after topping the list of the Food Network’s 12 Canadian pizzerias worth travelling for, Anthony’s opened a second successful location on Bank Street in the Glebe. Both locations are located in neighbourhoods with top-draw shopping.

1218 Wellington St. W.

Tennessy Willems

You can’t get much more authentic than baking pizzas in a wood oven on dough made in-house daily. After years of generous portions, the quality has remained high at the Hintonburg staple where they only serve local and organic ingredients. Fresh, in-season produce and well-crafted artisanal meats and cheeses don’t come from very far, but they make the pizzas go a long way. “Helen’s” pizza, topped with baby spinach, goat cheese, Parmesan, and toasted pine nuts, pays homage to the previous owner of the building, Helen Saikely, who ran Melrose Groceteria with her husband Buddy at the same corner for 40 years. 1082 Wellington St. W.

CENTRETOWN

Colonnade Pizza: You know you’ve found a winning pie when they’ve been making it the same way for 50 years. Celebrating half a century of pizza next year, Colonnade is poised to feed the masses on their way to Ottawa for the sesquicentennial with five locations across the city. The flagship remains at 280 Metcalfe St.

Pavarazzi: Although the affordable gourmet pizza makers at Pavarazzi have moved out of their Laurier Street location, they are still delivering out of Somerset West. The Meat Eaters classic pizza has won local awards and the phones are still ringing for it. 491 Somerset St. W. (for delivery or pickup only)

THE GLEBE

Crust + Crate: One of Lansdowne Park’s hippest new restaurants has oblong, smoky pizzas that are redefining what Canadian pizza can be. With unpolished décor and a daily drink special almost every day of the week, it could easily become the local hang for beer and pizza parties after any game. 105-325 Marché Way

BYWARD MARKET

Vittoria Trattoria: The Breakfast Pizza on the weekend brunch menu is a unique and delicious alternative. Add potatoes and eggs to the tomato sauce, mozzarella, and pancetta ham and you’ve got a wake-up winner. Come back for dinner and choose from a wide selection of gourmet pies that feature ingredients like Greek figs and apple wood smoked salmon.

35 William St.

Fiazza Fresh Fired: Every pizzeria can make a custom ‘za, but Fiazza does it right before your eyes. With mounds of broccoli and peppers, heaps of garlic, more artichoke hearts than you can handle, and free fresh basil after the bake, it’s not hard to see why this up-and-coming eatery is making waves in the pizza world.

86 Murray St.