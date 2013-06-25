Things to Do in Muskoka: June 24 to July 1

EACH WEEK THROUGHOUT THE SUMMER, WHERE MUSKOKA IS YOUR ONE-STOP SHOP FOR INFORMATION ON ALL THE GREAT EVENTS AND THINGS TO DO IN MUSKOKA!

JUNE 27 Muskoka’s “amazing graze” is back at The Rosseau, a JW Marriott Resort and Spa. This year’s Flavours of Muskoka culinary event highlights the local bounty with inventive fare from the likes of Crossroads, The Rock Grill and Griffin Gastropub, plus Ontario artisan wines, beers and spirits.

JUNE 27 Prefer indulging your sense of hearing rather than your sense of taste? Well then, head to Gravenhurst and jam to more than three decades of rockin’ blues (or is it bluesy rock?) as Toronto-born guitarist Pat Travers and his band crank up their amps at Peter’s Players.

JUNE 29 & 30 Bala is the place to be on the weekend—particularly if you’re a accumulator of fine vintage furniture, decor items and other old-fashioned collectibles—as the Bala Antique and Nostalgia Show celebrates its 30th year. If you’d rather browse contemporary pieces, the Bala Craft and Gift Fair has you covered.

JUNE 29 & 30 The heritage fun continues courtesy of Doors Open, which this weekend invites visitors to explore a variety of historic sites in the Huntsville and Lake of Bays area.

JULY 1 Canada Day is, of course, an occasion for much celebration in cottage country. Many communities host their own local festivities to mark the birth of our nation. For even more fun, visit Muskoka Heritage Place for its popular Canada Day strawberry social, or board Parry Sound’s Island Queen for an Canada Day cruise with fireworks and traditional Newfoundland tunes.