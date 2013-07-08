Things to Do in Muskoka: July 8 to 14

EACH WEEK THROUGHOUT THE SUMMER, WHERE MUSKOKA IS YOUR ONE-STOP SHOP FOR INFORMATION ON ALL THE GREAT EVENTS AND THINGS TO DO IN MUSKOKA!

JULY 9, 11 & 12 A month of music is now in full swing thanks to the Huntsville Festival of the Arts. On Tuesday, Bracebridge-born country singer Deric Ruttan inaugurates the first full week of this year’s fest by playing an intimate acoustic set at the Algonquin Theatre. Female roots duo Madison Violet follows on Thursday, and pianist Michael Kim explores the evolution of his instrument on Friday evening, with a recital of music by Bach, Chopin, Gershwin and others.

JULY 9 TO 12 Visit the Gravenhurst Opera House this week and you’re likely to find yourself wrapped up in a comedy of manners, as Dragonfly Theatre Company presents its dinner-and-show production of Noel Coward’s Blithe Spirit.

JULY 11 & 12 Even more music is guaranteed this week when widely admired British blues guitarist Matt Schofield swaggers on to the Peter’s Players stage on Thursday; soulful New Orleans-based pianist Jon Cleary makes an appearance on Friday, accompanied by his band the Philthy Phew.

JULY 11 TO 14 Family fun is on tap in Port Severn. The town’s Just Add Water Festival offers a midway with games and rides, lots of local vendors, and numerous live performances.

JULY 12 TO 14 An appreciation for “the old ways” is always welcome in Muskoka. Perhaps that’s why the Muskoka Pioneer Power Show has been a popular attraction for nearly three decades. This year’s event—at Bracebridge’s J.D. Lang Activity Park—features everything from blacksmith demonstrations to antique tractor pulls. Arrive early on Saturday and Sunday for a pancake breakfast!

JULY 13 Art lovers from across the region are invited to follow the setting sun to downtown Huntsville, which hosts Muskoka’s third annual Nuit Blanche North. The late-night festivities are absolutely filled with all manner of creativity—interactive art installations that must be seen to be believed, plus live performances and more.