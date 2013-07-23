  • eat
July 23rd, 2013
where.ca > Ontario > Muskoka/Parry Sound > Top Summer Trio: Muskoka's Boat and Cottage Show and Ribfest

Top Summer Trio: Muskoka’s Boat and Cottage Show and Ribfest

Muskoka's boats are in the water and the ribs are in the smokers

Muskoka’s boats are in the water and the ribs are in the smokers in Gravenhurst

JULY 26 TO 28  The most popular lakeside attraction in Gravenhurst floods with locals and visitors as the Muskoka In-Water Boat and Cottage Show and Ribfest returns. Featuring vessels from the biggest names in boating plus all manner of cottage-related exhibitors, it’s a not-to-be-missed event for anyone looking to upgrade their living space or watercraft. And don’t forget to try the mouthwatering meats from some of Ontario’s top rib masters. Muskoka Wharf, free admission; call 647-344-6700 or check out muskokashows.com for more information.

