The Best Muskoka Arts and Crafts are Now on Display

JULY 19 TO 21 It’s hard to top an afternoon spent outside, browsing lovely new works of art and perhaps even purchasing some to take home. The Muskoka Arts and Crafts Summer Show, the largest and longest-running event of its kind in the region, is back in Bracebridge with more than 200 talented painters, sculptors, woodworkers, jewellery makers and even gourmet food vendors—all the ingredients for a picture-perfect day. Annie Williams Memorial Park, admission by donation; call 705-645-5501 or visit muskokaartsandcrafts.com to learn more.