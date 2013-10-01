Enjoy Tart Treats at the Bala Cranberry Festival

OCTOBER 18 TO 20 As fall comes around, Muskoka’s verdant greens change to golden yellows and oranges. One colour is particularly evident: the deep red of millions of ripe cranberries. The Bala Cranberry Festival pays homage to the annual harvest of the tangy little fruit, with fun activities taking place throughout town, including farm tours, craft shows, live entertainment and, of course, some of the best cranberry-based goodies in Ontario. Various venues, $7 (free for children under 6); call 705-762-1564 or visit balacranberryfestival.on.ca for details.