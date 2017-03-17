Looking for the perfect spot to enjoy a St. Paddy’s Day pint in Halifax? We’ve rounded up a list of Celtic pubs that will get you in a celebratory spirit

By Trevor Adams

You won’t need a four-leafed clover to have a jolly time at these local Celtic hot spots. On March 17, the line will start forming at sun-up outside The Old Triangle Irish Alehouse on Prince Street. Enjoy traditional music throughout the day, a pint of ale from the old sod, and Irish cuisine like lamb stew.

A local favourite for an after-work tipple, Durty Nelly’s Irish Pub on Argyle Street boasts an array of popular pub grub. the Banger Burger is sure to satisfy hungry carnivores.

Across the harbour in Dartmouth, Jamieson’s Irish Pub on Cumberland Drive is a must for craft-beer lovers, with sixteen taps showcasing Nova Scotia’s best.