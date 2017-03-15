Hot Shopping

By Suzanne Rent

SPRING STYLES:

Kick off your casual spring wardrobe with a few looks from New Scotland Clothing. Everything used here is sourced in Canada and Nova Scotia, increasing the local appeal on the style. Pick from hoodies and t-shirts for men, women, and kids. Locations on Wentworth Street in Dartmouth, Historic Properties on Lower Water Street, and at the Halifax Stanfield International Airport.

On Spring Garden Road, Shop Olsen Europe has fresh new looks and trends. Inspired by styles on runways and in the streets, this line is known for its quality and sophistication. Fabrics meet the company’s commitment to sustainability. The new spring collection features tops in pastel patterns, skinny-cut trousers, and light scarves.

For something outside of the box, visit In a Box on Dresden Row. At this little department store, you’ll find one-of-a-kind and edgy fashions for women. Or browse their collection of stylish accessories such as bracelets, scarves, and handbags. There are also contemporary gifts for weddings, such as wine glasses and decorative decanters or lovely champagne flutes.

FOODIE’S FINEST:

Foodies and chefs will love browsing the aisles and shelves at Liquid Gold in the Hydrostone Market or at the Sunnyside Mall in Bedford. Its stock includes oils from South Africa, Italy, Spain, Peru, Portugal, France, Greece, Tunisia, Australia, Chile, and California. At the tasting bar, try extra-virgin olive oils and balsamic vinegars from around the world.

JEWELS OF THE SEA:

Pearls are a classic and graceful look and Pearl City in Bishop’s Landing on Lower Water Street offers necklaces, bracelets, and more made of these lustrous gems. Choose from its varied collection or help design your own style. You can watch your pearl jewelry being hand-strung on-site by top craftspeople.

STRAIGHT FROM THE SOURCE:

Local Source on Agricola Street brings the farm to urban shoppers. Pick from an abundance of fresh products, such as seasonal fruits and vegetables, cheese, meat, and seafood. The bakery offers goods made with fair-trade and locally sourced ingredients baked on-site. An in-house dietitian is available for consultations and cooking classes.

Maple syrup is the sugar of the season and Acadian Maple in Upper Tantallon is the place to stock up on this sweet treat. Pick up maple candies, sugars, or coffees. Gift baskets include various maple treats. Purists will find bottles of maple syrup that will get them through the season and beyond.

EDITOR’S PICK:

Haskapa in Bishop’s Landing celebrates the deliciousness and nutrition of the haskap berry. This berry is the prime ingredient in all its products, including food items, wine and spirts, gifts, and health and beauty items.

TOP THREADS:

Knitters in the city will love The Loop on Barrington Street, supplying the best yarns for all knitting projects. Find patterns to help make accessories for your own wardrobe or to give as gifts. Sign up for workshops for knitters of every level. L.K. Yarns in the Hydrostone Market on Young Street carries a large stock of yarns in textures and colours aplenty. Yarns, patterns, and accessories come from the best suppliers.