Hot Shopping: Spring styles

By Suzanne Rent

FINEST FASHIONS

Brilliant Clothing Boutique on Birmingham Street showcases the best in pre-loved clothing. That means fashionistas can find current styles and designer labels at affordable prices. Brands include Michael Kors, Rag and Bone, Steve Madden, and Frye.

Cintamani on Spring Garden Road and Sunnyside Mall creates outdoor wear designed and tested in Iceland. There are full lines of jackets, fleeces, and accessories for women, men, and children. Perfect for families that love to spend plenty of time outdoors.

CENTRE OF STYLE

Newly renovated with a stylish and modern look, Halifax Shopping Centre remains the largest shopping centre in Nova Scotia. Refresh your wardrobe with new looks from stores such as H&M and Banana Republic. Pick up a treat at the Newfoundland Chocolate Company or Laura Secord. Take a break in the new food court called Terrace, which has a variety of outlets to choose from.

GET BLOOMING

KoKo Mod Floral on Portland Street, Dartmouth features floral designs of modern originality. Owner Korayne Romanchuk was trained by a European design master. Choose from fresh designs to celebrate a special occasion or person. Or check out the permanent designs, including wreaths or driftwood.

My Mother’s Bloomers on Spring Garden Road delivers flowers and designs for any celebration. Choose a design from one of several collections, featuring lilies, roses, orchids, blooming plants, or green plants. Or just find a design in a fresh bouquet to celebrate spring or Easter.

STYLE BY DESIGN

To spruce up your space for spring, stop by Amazing Space Interiors on Almon Street. In the new retail store, there are design ideas for every budget and taste. Find high-end designer brands or fully customized furniture. It’s a great way to kick off the season in style.