Hot Shopping: Spring into style

By Suzanne Rent

For a fresh, new look for the warmer months ahead, The Perfect Fit in Bedford has the latest looks at affordable prices. This consignment boutique is packed with designer styles for all tastes. Consign your current clothes, while looking for options to update your wardrobe. Complete your outfit with shoes, a handbag, and sunglasses.

Foreign Affair on Barrington Street has been a staple of the city’s style scene since 1973. Find the best luxury and contemporary designs here. This boutique carries top brands such as Marie Saint Pierre, Marc Cain, Tibi, Alexander Wang, and Helmut Lang. And on-site seamstresses can help tweak the garments for your wardrobe.

LOVE LOCAL

P’lovers on South Park Street is stocked with eco-friendly products for your home, wardrobe, and gifts. Find bath and beauty items made with all-natural ingredients. Decorate your home with non-toxic candles, frames, and mirrors made from recycled wood.

For a unique market experience, visit Local Source on Agricola Street. Here you’ll find in-season and fresh products, which are from vendors at local farmers’ markets or from small local farms. The bakery uses organic grains and cane sugars and local fruit and other ingredients

FOR THE KIDS

Halikids on South Park Street is a colourful boutique for kids offering high-end clothing, toys, and games just for children. The toys here are selected for their abilities to inspire creativity, curiosity, and critical thinking. Kids will love the fun, durable clothing styles, too. Help them choose from the bright décor items that will liven up their bedrooms.

Brain Candy Toys in Sunnyside Mall is locally owned, specializing in educational toys and learning resources. There are toys for children of all ages, ranging from bath toys for babies to intricate puzzles for tweens. The store has a section dedicated to Lego complete with new sets and a menagerie of Schleich animals.

BEST FOOT FORWARD

John David Shoes in Park Lane Mall has been specializing in women’s footwear for more than two decades. Each season sees the arrival of the latest styles. This season’s looks include Michael Kors plate thongs, mocs, mules, and slip-ons.

CENTRES OF SHOPPING

Mic Mac Mall in Dartmouth has more than 120 stores and services, offering a variety of options for shoppers of all tastes and ages. Anchored by The Bay, this three-storey shopping mecca has high-end stores for women’s fashions, entertainment, electronics, as well as spas and salons. Stop for a break at the food court, which has a number of food outlets, including New York Fries and Thai Express.

Situated on Spring Garden Road, Halifax’s shopping district, Park Lane Mall offers a mix of shops for fashion, gifts, health and beauty, and home décor. Shops include Olsen Europe, The Source, Things Engraved, and The Body Shop. Pack up your purchases and head to the lower floor to Cineplex Cinemas for an afternoon matinee.