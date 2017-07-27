Hot Shopping

CALLING ALL CHOCOHOLICS

• Indulge your sweet tooth at Lindt & Sprungli on Lacewood Drive. Famous for its Lindor and Excellence brands, plus its signature Gold Bunny. The secret is decadent Swiss chocolate in milk, dark, and white flavours. Buy a handful of samples for snacking or a gift basket for your house-sitter.

• Rousseau Chocolatier on Hollis Street makes fresh and delicious chocolates with the highquality ingredients, sourced locally whenever possible. Try the handmade chocolates, gourmet brownies, French macarons, and artisan chocolate bars. There are flavours for everyone: coconut, lemon, maple cream, dark sea salt, orange, and basil and lime.

3 FOR BEER LOVERS

Just steps from the Halifax Seaport Farmers’ Market, the Garrison Beer Store on Terminal Road peddles beers from one of the province’s oldest crafter brewers. On tap, you’ll find seasonal creations and longstanding favourites like raspberry wheat, Irish red, and more.

Fans of Belgian-style brews will want to head to North Brewing on Agricola Street. This tiny brewery produces Old World ales that are bursting with flavour, all with an earth-friendly commitment.

At stores like Bishop’s Cellar (page 28) on Lower Water Street and Rockhead on North Street, you’ll find beers from breweries around the province, plus all manner of international imports.

ONE-OF-A-KIND

It’s hard to find a more distinctive memento of your visit than a locally-crafted work of art from the AGNS Gallery Shop at the Art Gallery of Nova Scotia (page 22) on Hollis Street. Check out unique and collectible pieces of sculpture, pottery, paintings, and more. Maud Lewis (the eponymous artist from the acclaimed movie Maudie) is among the many local talents whose work is on display.

The Pier 21 Gift Shop at the Canadian Museum of Immigration (page EC7), on Marginal Road is the place to go for gifts from the spot known as “Canada’s Ellis Island.” Find local art and books, pewter gifts, and museum-branded swag aplenty.

Nearby at the Designer Craft Shop on Marginal Road, Nova Scotia Designer Crafts Council members display their creations. Browse through artistic etchings, silk clothing, and handmade jewelry. An expert jury approves every item that’s on sale.

OCEAN BOUNTY

Fresh Atlantic lobster is a treat year-round—did you know you can stop into Clearwater Seafood at the Halifax airport to get some packaged for travel? Or visit the Bedford Highway location to get fresh-boiled lobster, with all the fixings and accessories, for an unforgettable picnic.

ZEN AND THE ART OF SHOPPING

Ikebana on Quinpool Road creates attractive floral arrangements in traditional Japanese designs. Choose from an arrangement of fresh flowers or one with permanent botanicals of silk or dried blossoms. Take a lesson or join in on a demonstration or workshop. The retail shop offers flower containers, Japanese pottery, incense, tea, and clothing.

SUMMER STYLE

Sweet Pea Boutique on Queen Street has stylish summer dresses for any occasion. Find a basic style for everyday wear, flirtier frocks for weekends, or a cocktail dress for a wedding or other summer celebration. Choose from accessories such as shoes, jewelry, and hair pieces to complete your look.

Editor’s Pick: PRECIOUS METALS

The team of goldsmiths at Fireworks Gallery on Barrington Street create customdesigned jewelry for anyone, for any occasion. Choose a design with gold, platinum, diamonds, or gorgeous gemstones. The designers use here Old World techniques such as hand engraving or filigree. Browse the collections of other artists, as well as antique pieces from estate collections, too. Travel emergency? Expert repairs performed on site.