Hot Shopping

STYLE WITH A CONSCIENCE

Looking for clothing, accessories, and products that are stylish but ethically made and planet friendly? Check out Sattva (page 27) on Agricola Street. The proprietors curate a unique collection that aims to make women “look and feel beautiful in all aspects of life.”

COOL IT

• On the north end of the waterfront boardwalk, in the Historic Properties (page EC4), Cow’s Ice Cream is a perennial summer favourite. You’ll also find a selection of bovine-inspired clothing, giftware, and novelties.

• And at the south end of the boardwalk in Bishop’s Landing, you’ll find Sugah (page 54). This confectionary specializes in hand-paddled ice cream—rich and tasty, with unique flavour combinations.

• Located on Cornwallis Street in Halifax’s North End and at Peggy’s Cove (page EC1), Dee Dee’s (page 67) produces homemade, fresh ice cream showcasing local seasonal ingredients.

FASHION FORWARD

Freshening up your look? Visit Colwell’s (page 27) on Upper Water Street. There’s casual wear, jeans, pants, t-shirts, and knitwear for women, plus a variety of women’s styles (and a Michael Kors shop).

HOW SWEET IT IS

• Freak Lunchbox (page 28) on Barrington Street and in Sunnyside Mall (page 57) in Bedford offers a whimsical (and tasty) shopping experience. The colourful store is chockablock with retro candies like Pez, Cracker Jacks, and Pop Shoppe soda, plus fun toys and gifts.

• For gourmet treats or a basket of sweet goodies, stop into Sweet Jane’s (page 54) on Queen Street. The staff here will put together arrangements for any tastes or celebrations. Amp up your date-night game with gourmet truffles.

INTO THE WILD

If you’re an outdoor adventurer, Halifax is the perfect base of operations: just minutes from downtown you’ll find seaside trails, dense forest, and natural splendour. MEC (page 56) on Granville street is the perfect place to gear up for your expedition. You’ll find all manner of durable camping and hiking gear. And to mark Canada Day (page 21) and the ongoing Canada 150 celebrations, many items have a uniquely patriotic flavour this year.

Editor’s Choice: ON THE WATERFRONT

As you stroll the Halifax waterfront, stylish Bishop’s Landing on Lower Water Street is a must-visit shopping destination: find a tasty and unique gift for the folks back home at Rum Runners (page 54), distinctive creations at Frida Custom Jewellery Design (page 55), finely crafted pearl works at Pearl City (page 55), a huge array of local wine and craft beer at Bishop’s Cellar (page 28), and flavourful and refreshing juices at Haskapa (page 28).