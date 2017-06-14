Hot Shopping

By Suzanne Rent

Bejeweled best

(page 53) on Barrington Street has been creating custom designed jewelry for 40 years. Their designers and goldsmiths blend Old World techniques with New World designs. Choose from designer jewelry, custom, or wedding and engagement styles. Fireworks is also a full-service jeweler, offering repair and restoration. Bedazzled (page 53) in Sunnyside Mall (page 55), Bedford, carries a range of jewelry and accessories to suit any taste. Find designs by artists from Nova Scotia, across Canada, and Israel. Artists include Toni XO, Michique, Christine Philippe, and Earth Goddess.

Catch of the day

A stay in Nova Scotia isn’t complete without a feed of lobster. But Clearwater Seafood (page 50) on the Bedford Highway or at the Halifax Stanfield International Airport also packs up fresh crustaceans for your trip home. It’s not just lobster — pick from other fresh seafood such as scallops, crab, shrimp, and clams.

From the Highlands

Find your family tartan at Plaid Place (page 49) in Barrington Place Shops and be fitted for a kilt, too. This is the place for everything Scottish. But there are more than kilts. Browse the selection of Buchan pottery (stoneware pottery made in Portobello, Scotland), hoodies, ties, socks, gifts, and jewelry.

Local treasures

(page 52) on King Street in Dartmouth is packed with handmade finds by artists from around the region and the world. The store carries a fun and fascinating selection of décor items, jewelry, accessories, paper goods, products for children, and candy. Staff carefully select each piece for its unique look and top quality. Made in the Maritimes Artisan Boutique (page 50) has two locations, Sunnyside Mall (page 55) and the Hydrostone Market (page EC4)), from which to choose the work of artisans from the Maritimes. Find gourmet edibles, stained glass, fibre and fabric art, cushions, candles, and fine art and paintings.

Finest fashions

(page 49) on Doyle Street brings international style to local shoppers. The bright and fresh boutique is packed with outwear, lingerie, tops, and bottoms for your summer wardrobe. Finish off your new look with some trendy accessories. Located on Portland Street in downtown Dartmouth, Room 152 (page 49) is stocked with new and pre-loved pieces. If you love labels at great prices, this is the place to go. Labels include Jimmy Choo, Helmut Lang, Fossil, Coach, Vivienne Westwood, Vera Wang, and plenty more.

Editor’s pick: Much more music

Any musician will love to shop at the Halifax Folklore Centre (page 54) on Brunswick Street. Situated in a 135-year-old Victorian home, the shop is packed with stringed musical instruments, including banjoes, guitars, mandolins, and fiddles. There is also a selection of harmonicas, tin whistles, and Appalachian dulcimers. All the staff are musicians who can help with your decisions.