Hot Shopping

ALL THAT GLITTERS

Visit Touch of Gold on Spring Garden Road for the finest engagement and wedding rings. The experienced and knowledge staff will help you find the best fit and designs. Offers lines of luxury watches including Rolex, Tudor, TAG Heuer and Frederique Constant.

VALENTINE’S DAY TREATS

Rousseau Chocolatier on Hollis Street makes its chocolates in small batches with fine chocolate and local ingredients. The display case in the shop has truffles and chocolates that look like pieces of art. Sample other treats such as French macarons and chocolate-covered meringues. Gift boxes and heart-shaped boxes filled with sweet treats available, too.

At Rawthentic Chocolate owner Chandra Lockhart makes her raw chocolate from Peruvian fair-trade chocolate. Her truffles are flavoured with lavender, cayenne, or rose. Cooked on a low temperature to preserve the raw label, these treats are gluten and dairy free. Sold at the Seaport Market, Pete’s Frootique, Local Source, Organic Earth Market and at Noggin’s at the Alderney Market.

Cocoa and Honey makes everything from artisan bars and truffles to candied nuts and dessert sauces. Its chocolates are created with organic and fair trade products and no preservatives or artificial flavours. Local ingredients include cranberries from Lunenburg and plums from area farmers’ markets. Sold at Ratinaud on Gottingen Street.

Inspired by Newfoundland culture, Newfoundland Chocolate Company mixes its sweet treats with whimsy and fun. The packaging is designed with Newfoundland sayings such as “oh me nerves” or with the well-known jellybean homes of St. John’s. Inside the chocolate are Newfoundland flavours like partridgeberries or bakeapple. The gelato and truffles are made at the Sunnyside Mall location. Other locations at Mic Mac Mall and Halifax Shopping Centre.

Gourmandises Avenue Chocolaterie in the Seaport Market is owned by a Parisian-trained chocolatier, so the chocolates are made with French traditional, but combine local flavours and designs. Chocolates are made with wines from Nova Scotia wineries or designed in fun fish shapes. The shop also sells delicate and delicious French pastries and macarons.

Located on Lower Water Street, Choco Café Chocolate Boutique and Espresso Bar is the place to for chocolate lovers to relax. Buy a rich hot cocoa that includes a flavour shot such as marshmallow or hazelnut. Browse the boutique for gifts of chocolate. Chocolate favours available for weddings, baby showers, or corporate events. The chocolate is Belgium and mixed with various flavours.

IN FULL BLOOM

Props Floral Design in the Hydrostone (page xx) can create an arrangement for a loved one or to brighten up your home during the winter. Eclectic and classic designs for every season and space. Check out the gift certificates or classes in making flower arrangements.

My Mother’s Bloomers offers fresh flower arrangements, fine giftware, and permanent botanicals. Pick up a cluster arrangement, seasonal vase arrangement, or a Bloomers original design. Designer planters include potted orchids or custom dish garden. Join in on a class to learn how to make some of the designs yourself.

ONE OF A KIND

At Fireworks Gallery on Barringston Street, talented goldsmiths create custom jewelry with a fusion of Old World techniques and 21st-century technology. Help create your own design in gold, silver, or platinum, and with precious gemstones. Repair and restoration services available.