Hot Entertainment

NOVA SCOTIAN FLAVOURS

January 26 to March 9

The Savour Food & Wine Festival is a must for serious foodies, offering a series of unique events celebrating Nova Scotia’s culinary scene. Highlights include Imbibe: A Cocktail Event (January 26), Decadence: Chocolate, Wine & Cheese (February 9), Rare & Fine Wine (February 24), Craft Beer Cottage Party (February 25), and the Savour Food & Wine Show (March 9).

3 FOR MUSIC LOVERS

· January 19 to 22: In the Dead of Winter is a favourite with serious music fans. The acoustic-music festival features established and up-and-coming artists at venues around the city. This year’s roster includes Andrea Ramolo, Dan Misha Goldman, Jennifer Castle, Jim Bryson, and others.

· January 29: Cecilia Concerts hosts a matinee performance by the Helios Vocal Ensemble. One of Atlantic Canada’s top a capella ensembles, they perform sacred and secular music, specializing in Renaissance polyphony (a fluid and unifying musical style).

· February 10: The Dartmouth Community Concert Association presents Duo Fortin-Poirier. Pianists Amélie Fortin and Marie-Christine Poirier share the stage for 1 Piano, 4 Hands.

ARTISTRY IN MOTION

February 14

Renowned repertory dance company BJM comes to the Dalhousie Arts Centre for a unique one-night-only Live Art Dance performance. Displaying its “radiant and expressive style,” BJM explores the creative side of contemporary trends while staying true to classical aesthetics. This show will delight new dance fans and long-time aficionados.

OUT OF THIS WORLD

February 18 and 19

Astronaut Chris Hadfield, the first Canadian commander of the International Space Station, became an international celebrity thanks to his fascinating, funny, and musical broadcasts from space. He joins Symphony Nova Scotia for two concerts at the Dalhousie Arts Centre performing iconic themes from Apollo 13, E.T., and Star Wars, along with his personal songs, including his biggest YouTube hit, a cover version of David Bowie’s “Space Oddity.”

COME SAIL AWAY

February 9 to 12

The Halifax International Boat Show at Halifax Exhibition Centre on Prospect Road brings together boats and equipment from across eastern Canada: watercraft of all shapes and sizes, marine equipment, marine engines, electronics and accessories, docks, and more.

EDITOR’S CHOICE

COME TO LIGHT

February 15

The Arkells used to open for local boy Matt Mays. Now they take Halifax’s biggest stage themselves, headlining an evening at Scotiabank Centre that also includes Frank Turner and the Sleeping Souls. The Hamilton rockers are best known for hits like “11:11,” “Never Thought That This Would Happen,” and “Come to Light.”

Calendar

January 10

Symphony Nova Scotia

Music meets media in Behind the Sound of Music, featuring guest composer Nicole Lizée’s unorthodox take on The Sound of Music.

January 12

Halifax Hurricanes

The hometown heroes take on the Island Storm in minor-pro hoops action at Scotiabank Centre on Duke Street.

January 21

Shaun Majumder

A night of stand-up comedy at Casino Nova Scotia with the popular Newfoundland native and This Hour Has 22 Minutes veteran.

February 3

Matt Minglewood

A mainstay of the Maritime blues-rock scene for a generation, Minglewood is a local favourite. See him in at Casino Nova Scotia.

February 24

Measha Brueggergosman

The acclaimed soprano returns to the Dalhousie Arts Centre, sharing a collection of songs about emancipation, family, faith, and discovery.

February 26

Cecilia Concerts

Soprano Rebecca Caine recreates British leading ladies of London’s West End musical theatre, including Les Misérables, Phantom of the Opera, and My Fair Lady.