Hot Dining: Steak expectations

By Trevor J. Adams

STEAK EXPECTATIONS

Succulent steak and top-notch service are hallmarks of The Keg. Visit the popular chain in Halifax in the heart of the downtown on Market Street.

As the name suggests, Primal Kitchen on Brenton Street is a carnivore’s haven, boasting local meats smoked, cured, and butchered inhouse. The 35-ounce bone-in prime rib for two, paired with truffle fries, is a guaranteed date-night all-star.

The Barrington Steakhouse & Oyster Bar gives the classic chop-house experience a 21st-century spin. You can’t go wrong with a classic New York striploin paired with a couple of big, juicy, fresh Atlantic scallops.

CASUAL FAVOURITES

A Southern-style smokehouse tucked away in a tiny Barrington Street location, Boneheads BBQ is beloved by locals. The menu includes all the slow-smoked mainstays you’d expect: ribs, brisket, pulled pork, and more. Indecisive? Try the mammoth (and ideal for sharing) Pit Boss Sampler and get a little bit of everything.

Just around the corner from the Atlantica Hotel on Quinpool Road, Relish Gourmet Burgers offers creative takes on the classic burger and fries. The house specialty is the Halifax Explosion: a flash-grilled pineapple ring dusted in habanero powder, plus pancetta bacon, curried onion frites, and aged cheddar.

A SHORE THING

The Shore Club Lobster Suppers in Hubbards are a must for Nova Scotian visitors. Enjoy a huge feed of fresh Atlantic lobster in the rollicking and informal setting of a community supper at one of the province’s last old-fashioned dance halls. The menu also includes all-you-can-eat mussels, with vegetarian, steak, chicken, and kids’ meals

FEELING CRAFTY?

Take a break from the bustle of Spring Garden Road in the subterranean refuge of the Rockbottom Brewpub. The menu offers all the pub grub you’d expect, but the house-made craft-beer is the real draw. Locals love the zesty IPA and rich oatmeal stout; keep an eye out for the brewer’s latest seasonal creations. But why play favourites? A sampler tray is a tasty way to experience all the newest brews.

HOW SWEET IT IS

If you’re the sort of person who skips dinner to save room for dessert, proceed directly to The Middle Spoon on Barrington Street and at Sunnyside Mall. This stylish spot specializes in decadent desserts paired with creative cocktails. It’s the ideal place to while away an evening with friends.