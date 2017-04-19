Hot Dining: April eats

By Trevor J. Adams

LOCALS LOVE IT

Vines Pasta Grill on Panavista Drive in Dartmouth is a longstanding local favourite, boasting an array of Italian classics. Popular offerings include veal marsala, seafood linguine, and creative pasta dishes aplenty. Sunday brunch buffet.

Looking for a pleasant nook to while away an evening with friends? Intimate Little Oak on Lower Water Street is just steps away from the waterfront boardwalk. It boasts a small and dynamic menu showcasing global influences and seasonal ingredients, a huge (yet artfully chosen) wine list, and a selection of craft beers and ciders.

PERFECT PAIR

Bramosa Pizzeria & Beer Bar on Quinpool Road is the ideal spot to indulge in the classic beer and pizza pairing. Local craft brews pair with signature creations like the Tuscan Sun (white sauce, hot banana peppers, pineapple, sundried tomatoes, green olives) and Lombardy’s Fire (smoked bacon, jalapeno, pineapple). Free delivery on the Halifax Peninsula (on orders over $15) after 4pm.

MARITIME CLASSIC

Don’t let the location fool you: Fredie’s Fantastic Fish House, tucked away in a strip mall in Bayer’s Lake on Oland Crescent, is one of your best bets for a traditional feed of fish and chips. The tiny, casual diner boasts friendly service, huge portions, and perfectly fried fresh Atlantic haddock.

SOMETHING DIFFERENT

A pair of homesick Korean students studying in Halifax launched friendly little Backoos Korean To Go Food on Birmingham Street, offering a take on fried chicken that you won’t find elsewhere in Nova Scotia. Deep-fried, crispy, and spicy-sweet: the flavourful offerings have made this casual spot one of the most popular newcomers to Halifax’s dining scene.