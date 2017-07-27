Hot Dining

PIZZA WITH PIZZAZZ

Salvatore’s Pizzaiolo has been a fixture of the North End’s Hydrostone Market for more than 20 years. The pizza is classic and the sandwiches (especially the meatball hero) are mainstays of local best-sandwich lists and awards. The vibe is rustic Italian, while the bar serves locally-made craft beer and wine.

Tiny Morris East on Morris Steet is a must-visit for serious pizza fans. Pair a wood-fired signature pizza (like the Blue: tomato sauce, blue cheese, mozzarella, prosciutto, arugula) with a signature cocktail (like a Chipotle Caesar or Watermelon Sangria).

Steps from the waterfront boardwalk in Bishop’s Landing on Lower Water Street, Ristorante a Mano is a classic Italian trattoria. The Quattro Carni (salami, Italian sausage, pancetta, prosciutto) is de rigueur for carnivores, while the handmade pasta comes in varieties to tempt any taste buds. (We recommend the classic four-cheese gnocchi).

DINER DELIGHT

Fans of classic diners will love bright and colourful Robie Street Station, near the Halifax Common. Offerings include all-day breakfast and global comfort food (the hearty “Remedy” with pork belly bacon and a house-made biscuit will cure what ails you). The Robie Street Express is next door, offering freshly baked goods to go.

DIAMONDS ARE FOREVER

Cut Steakhouse on Lower Water Street has won the prestigious CAA/AAA Four Diamond Award annually since opening in 2008. Its menu features premium dry-aged beef that’s butchered on-site.

SHAKE IT UP

Hip folks who are serious about cocktails flock to Lot Six on Argyle Street. The bartenders have created an array of signature cocktails, many featuring house-made sodas and bitters. Pair with fresh local oysters and the globally inspired small-plates nibbles.

HELLAS GOOD

For 30+ years, locals have loved Athens Restaurant on Quinpool Road. This family restaurant boasts a menu of flavourful Greek specialties like lamb souvlaki, moussaka, spanakopita and calamari. It’s also a popular breakfast spot with a huge weekend brunch buffet, featuring Mediterannean specialties, perogies, beans, and traditional breakfast favourites.

A JONES FOR JAVA

Perched atop the distinctive Halifax Central Library on Spring Garden Road, Pavia Espresso Bar & Café boasts sweeping vistas of downtown Halifax and the harbour beyond. Take your coffee outside on the terrace and explore the living roof. Modelled after a European espresso bar, the café features locally roasted coffee, Italian espresso, and gourmet paninis, plus fresh-baked treats.

Just steps from Dalhousie and the University of King’s College on Coburg Road, Coburg Coffee House is a local favourite. The menu includes light lunches, bagels, fair-trade coffee, and specialty drinks.

Trident Booksellers and Café on Hollis Street is a bibliophile’s dream. In addition to specialty coffees and teas, it’s chockablock with used books of all sorts, with a heavy emphasis on Canadian literature and local authors.

Editor’s Choice: TIME FOR THAI

Talay Thai occupies a historic building on the corner of Hollis and Morris streets in Halifax’s South End. Now wheelchair accessible, the refurbished space boasts the same flavourful cuisine that built the restaurant’s loyal following. The inexpensive lunch menu features many signature dishes, such as masaman curry and pad thai.