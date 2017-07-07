Hot Dining

5 FOR SEAFOOD LOVERS

• Just steps from the waterfront, Shuck Seafood + Raw Bar (page 69) on Salter Street offers lightly cooked and raw fare. The raw menu feature scallops and an array of local oysters, plus sashimi and ceviche.

• In addition to one of the waterfront’s largest patios, Salty’s on the Waterfront (page 69) in the Historic Properties (page EC4) boasts an array of fresh lobster, salmon, scallops, and shrimp.

• For eight decades, The Shore Club (page 69) in Hubbards has been serving lobster suppers in a relaxed and friendly setting. A fresh Atlantic lobster stars in the meal, supported by potato salad, and unlimited local mussels.

• Perched over the harbour, Murphy’s The Cable Wharf (page 69) has harbour views from almost every seat; an ideal spot to while away a sunny afternoon.

• With fine seafood and traditional Maritime fare aplenty, McKelvie’s (page 69) on Lower Water Street has long been a downtown favourite. The Signature Fish Platter, featuring half a lobster and selection of market-fresh fish is a can’t-miss for visitors.

LET ME AXE YOU SOMETHING

Need to blow off some steam? Agricola Street’s Timber Lounge (page 62) is a lumberjack themed bar decked with raw wood and acres of plaid. The bar features local taps and bottled beers, but axe throwing is the main draw. Fear not: staff are on-hand to train and supervise.

SURF & TURF

The Barrington Steakhouse & Oyster Bar (page 69) raises the bar on local surf and turf. A recent addition to the food scene, this fashionable bi-level eatery features Atlantic Canadian beef and oysters sourced locally, alongside a well-curated wine list.

THE BRUNCH BUNCH

• Locals don’t mind lining up at Gottingen Street’s Edna (page 66) on weekends because they’re served coffee on the sidewalk while waiting. This stylish space prepares globally inspired fare such as ricotta pancakes, salmon gravlax, and duck confit, and features a unique breakfast cocktails list.

• The Coastal Café (page 64) on Robie Street dishes up an interesting brunch list featuring buttermilk waffle sandwiches, and eggs alongside buffalo chicken or lamb roghan josh. This casual eatery is compact and counter-serve, so get there before the morning rush.

Editor’s Choice: SUNNY DAYS

Stillwell (page 62) on Barrington Street is a year-round mecca for craft-beer lovers, and the summertime Stillwell Beer Garden (page 62) on Spring Garden Road has quickly achieved similar adoration. Find Canadian microbrews aplenty—often including Halifax’s own Garrison (page 28), plus Manual Food + Drink Co.’s pop-up dairy bar slinging soft serve and baked goods.

Editor’s Pick: SOUTHERN COMFORT

The Food Network recently included Boneheads BBQ Kicking Southern Smokehouse (page 62) in its list of Canada’s 10 tastiest barbecue restaurants. This causal joint slow cooks ribs, pulled pork, brisket, and more over hardwood. Sides include classics like potato salad, coleslaw, tater tots, and baked beans.