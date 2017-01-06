Hot Dining

By Kim Hart Macneill

GRAB A JAVA

· Two If By Sea Café is a bright morning beacon to under-caffeinated commuters. Its two locations, Portland Street in Dartmouth and Historic Properties near the Halifax Transit ferry terminal, serve up house-roasted coffee and bakery fare that will warm you up on cold mornings. Try the pain au chocolat.

· Downtown welcomed a new café this fall, Weird Harbour on Barrington Street. This laid-back locale is decked in wood for an authentic East Coast vibe. Ask for an espresso and a molasses cookie, and then snag a window seat to watch the world go by.

SMALL PLATES, BIG TASTES

Foodies flock to Highwayman Restaurant & Bar on Barrington Street for Spanish-inspired share plates and original cocktails. This cozy, up-market option serves a menu of seafood, cured meats, cheeses, and more. Save room for a decadent dessert and something from the carefully-curated wine list.

LUNCH BUNCH

· Come hungry to Darrell’s Restaurant on Fenwick Street. This joint is known for sizable, gourmet burgers. A local favourite is the Hawaiian Burger featuring Angus Beef topped with teriyaki-marinated pineapple, mozzarella cheese, BBQ sauce, and an onion ring lei.

· Go back in time at the True North Diner in Bedford Place Mall. This 1950s-themed dinner dishes up burgers, fries, shakes, and more. The classic dinner section of the menu highlights home-style fare such as meatloaf, fish cakes, and all-day breakfast.

TASTE OF THE EAST

· Tucked into a petite Clayton Park strip mall, you’ll discover 9 + Nine. This Chinese eatery is compact, but offers ample options. You’ll find the expected Sweet and Sour Chicken, but also an array of tofu dishes, fried buns, and dumplings.

· Cheelin Restaurant, near the historic Keith’s Brewery, presents an extensive lunch buffet from 11:30am to 2:30pm every Friday. Enjoy a selection of Szechuan and Beijing dishes made with local ingredients.

FAMILY FRIENDLY

· Tom’s Family Restaurant in Lower Sackville is a crowd pleaser with menu options for all ages. This spacious spot offers sandwiches and wraps, burgers, seafood, and a few Greek options. The kids’ menu features favourites such as chicken fingers, pita pizza, and grill cheese.

· New offering Stone Pizza on Alderney Drive in Dartmouth offers small dinners the opportunity to customize their own nine-inch pizza and watch it be made. In addition to a long list of cheese, vegetable, and meat toppings, this spot offers gluten-free crusts. Plus old-school sodas from the Pop Shoppe.

EDITOR’S PICK

ON THE MOVE

The Foggy Goggle left its long-time digs on Argyle Street last month and headed for North End Halifax. The new location offers the Goggle additional space to feed more hungry folks its menu of comfort food with attitude, including the Thai Peanut Burger and Jalapeno and Bacon Mac and Cheese.