Halifax Inside

Don’t let a blustery day get you down, Halifax still offers plenty to see and do

By Kim Hart Macneill

GAME ON

· Avoid winter’s chill inside the Scotiabank Centre and catch a hockey game. The Halifax Mooseheads, the city’s major-junior hockey, plays at home throughout the winter so you have lots of options to watch some action on the ice. Surf halifaxmooseheads.ca for game schedules and to buy tickets.

· While you’re there, check out the Nova Scotia Sport Hall of Fame, located just off the box office. Celebrating the province’s top athletes, the 7,000-artefact collection features interactive and visual exhibits including the clothes dryer hockey great Sidney Crosby used for shooting practice, multi-sport simulators, and a diverse collection of historical memorabilia and gear.

ROLL THE DICE

Playing board games is a classic way to while away a stormy day. The Board Room Game Café, with locations in downtown and Bedford, is the first of its kind in Nova Scotia. This gamers’ haven is home to more than 500 games, and staff are on-hand to help you learn to play something new. Play as many as you like for only $5. Stay a while; the café serves espresso, a locally made soda, and snacks. This spot serves local craft beer too, which means minors are welcome with a guardian until 6 p.m.

EMBRACE THE PAST

· Make an afternoon of it at one of Halifax’s museums. On Lower Water Street the Maritime Museum of the Atlantic offers a gateway to the past. Discover the age of steamships, The Battle of the Atlantic, and Nova Scotia’s role in the Titanic disaster Canada’s oldest and largest maritime museum.

· Get to know our natural world at the Museum of Natural History. This institution celebrates the people, landscapes, and wildlife of Nova Scotia. Don’t miss Science on a Sphere. Visitors sit inside the 18-foot round screen to watch visual interpretations of complex data such as sea ice migrations, the world’s largest earthquakes, and live weather representations. Don’t miss Gus! The 94-year-old gopher tortoise usually goes for a walk at 3:30pm.

· Aviation aficionados will appreciate the compact Shearwater Aviation Museum at CFB Shearwater. In a small chapel at the entrance to this active military base you’ll discover a captivating look at maritime military aviation history from 1918 to now. The museum features static displays, including uniforms through the decades and restored planes of various vintages. Admission is free.

· Atlantic Canada’s only national museum explores immigration experiences and the role immigration played in building our country. Housed at Pier 21, a National Historic Site, the Canadian Museum of Immigration features permanent and traveling exhibits that highlight this location’s colourful history. Between 1928 and 1971, one million immigrants passed through this gateway to Canada. During the Second World War it was a departure point for 500,000 military personnel.

JUMP AROUND

Thousands of square feet of trampoline await you at Get Air Nova Scotia on Windmill Road. Kids of all ages will delight at the feeling of flying as they soar through the air. In addition to the trampoline, check out the slackline tightrope and the Ninja Course, a race through a maze of walls and trampolines.

THE GREAT ESCAPE

Grab a group of friends and test your problem-solving skills against the clock at one of Halifax’s escape rooms. Solve the clues in under-an-hour to escape the room. Captured Escape Rooms on Barrington Street offers eight different puzzles to keep you guessing. Add a touch of local flavour to your adventure with Halifax-explosion themed The Great Escape on North Street. It’s Halifax Explosion-themed room mixes history and mystery while encouraging you to solve the puzzle.