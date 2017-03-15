Break free!

From open-air sports to hands-on art, there’s plenty to do this Spring Break in Halifax.

by Janice Hudson

FRESH AIR FUN:

Dust off your skates and grab some friends for a free skate at the Emera Oval on the Halifax Common, at the corner of North Park and Cogswell streets. It’s the largest outdoor, artificially refrigerated ice surface east of Quebec City. There are free on-site skate rentals for adults and kids alike (with photo ID), and helmet rentals for children 12 and under. Young kids can snag a handy glider for stability on the ice. Strollers are also welcome. Check out halifax.ca/SkateHRM/index.php for skate times.

ICE ACTION:

There’s more sports action to enjoy at the Scotiabank Centre, including high-octane hockey with the Halifax Mooseheads, the city’s major-junior hockey team. Watch the team take on Charlottetown March 15, Cape Breton on March 17, and Saint John on March 18. For tickets, visit halifaxmooseheads.ca.

HOOP DREAMS:

The Scotiabank Centre on Duke Street is once again hosting the AUS Basketball Championships from March 3 to March 5. Atlantic Canada’s top university basketball teams battle for the men’s and women’s regional champions. This joint championship was extended another year thanks to the event’s success. The men’s champion will compete in the CIS Final 8 championship at Scotiabank Centre from March 9 to 12.

CREATIVE CORNER:

Drop into the Art Gallery of Nova Scotia on the afternoons of March 15 and March 16 for Sketching in the Gallery. Facilitated by local artists, kids can create their own art using a range of supplied materials. No registration required. March 12 is Family Sunday at the gallery, with more artist led hands-on activities inspired by the gallery’s 3D artworks. Kids can work with clay and other materials to create faces and figures.

HISTORY COMES TO LIFE:

From March 11 to 19, The Maritime Museum of the Atlantic hosts Arctic Quest Adventures, inviting youngsters to explore this fascinating region. Sail the ship Baffin through the Northwest Passage in search of fun, art and games. Play traditional Inuit games, sketch the Northern skies, and try interactive stations to challenge your child’s creativity and survival skills. Surf to maritimemuseum.novascotia.ca for more information.

NOT JUST NATURAL WONDERS:

Dragons take centre stage this month at the Museum of Natural History. Here Be Dragons explores the myth, literature, culture, and folklore of these dynamic creatures. As always, check out the museum’s permanent exhibition, Science on a Sphere, to learn about weather, shipping routes, and ocean currents. Visit Gus the gopher tortoise, who has been delighting young patrons for more than 70 years.