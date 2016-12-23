Where To Shop in St Boniface

Home of the Festival du Voyageur, St. Boniface is the historic hub of the Franco-Manitobain community. Today, it’s a thriving restaurant and commercial district where shoppers find unique products in neighbourhood boutiques.

At Bra Bar & Panterie, find lovely lingerie as well as a wide variety of swim and beachwear. thebrabar.com

At Wayne Arthur Gallery, browse paintings, sculpture, prints and photographs created by any of the 130 Manitoban artists and artisans they represent. waynearthurgallery.net

Meanwhile, the Boutique du Festival stocks iconic red sashes, long toques, mukluks and fur-lined, leather mitts—the unofficial uniform of February’s festival. festivalduvoyageur.mb.ca

Stock up on an organic vegan scrub, soap or hydrating lotion at di erbe. dierbe.ca

Stop for a slickly swirled latte at Cafe Postal and take home a bag of single origin Pilot Coffee or a Chemex brewer. facebook

