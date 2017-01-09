  • eat
  • shop
  • see
  • go
  • stay
  • daytrip
  • map
  • calendar
  • transport
  • weather
  • currency
  • tofrom
January 9th, 2017
where.ca > Manitoba > Winnipeg > Where To Shop Downtown

Where To Shop Downtown

GOODS ON GRAHAM

Graham Avenue’s central strip, easily accessible by skywalk, is perfect for a downtown shop hop.

Courtesy of Bison Books

Courtesy of Bison Books

Inside the lobby of the Millennium Library, Best of Friends Gift Shop stocks clever giftware, like journals, cards, and fun patterned socks. friendswpl.ca

Another haven for literature lovers, Bison Books is piled high with classic and modern reads, including wide selections of local authors and rare books. bisonbooks.ca

Courtesy of Perfume Paradise.

Courtesy of Perfume Paradise.

Around the corner, on Vaughn Street, nose exclusive and hard to find fragrances at Perfume Paradise. perfumeparadise.ca

Courtesy of Verde Plant Design.

Courtesy of Verde Plant Design.

Verde Plant Design offers a bright and airy escape filled with succulents, air plants, and cacti. verdeterrariums.com

Wrap up a day of shopping at Modern Supply Co. Browse minimalist fashion and luxe homeware, like cozy handwoven pillows by Fable Studio, then relax with a hot cuppa from attached Thom Bargen Coffee & Tea. instagram

More Winnipeg shopping districts:

5 Shopping Neighbourhoods in Winnipeg
Where to shop at The Forks
Where to shop on Academy Road
Top 5 Handmade Hotspots
Where to shop in Osborne Village

arrow graphic

OUR FULL Manitoba Winnipeg COVERAGE

, , , ,

Comment on this article