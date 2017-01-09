Where To Shop Downtown

GOODS ON GRAHAM

Graham Avenue’s central strip, easily accessible by skywalk, is perfect for a downtown shop hop.

Inside the lobby of the Millennium Library, Best of Friends Gift Shop stocks clever giftware, like journals, cards, and fun patterned socks. friendswpl.ca

Another haven for literature lovers, Bison Books is piled high with classic and modern reads, including wide selections of local authors and rare books. bisonbooks.ca

Around the corner, on Vaughn Street, nose exclusive and hard to find fragrances at Perfume Paradise. perfumeparadise.ca

Verde Plant Design offers a bright and airy escape filled with succulents, air plants, and cacti. verdeterrariums.com

Wrap up a day of shopping at Modern Supply Co. Browse minimalist fashion and luxe homeware, like cozy handwoven pillows by Fable Studio, then relax with a hot cuppa from attached Thom Bargen Coffee & Tea. instagram

