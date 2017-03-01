Where To Shop on Grosvenor, Stafford, and Lilac

Quaint Crescentwood streets, lined with historic homes built for the city’s original blue blood contingent, are perfect for a quiet weekend wander with stops at chic boutiques.

Start at These Four Walls, for an aspirational glimpse at dream décor, and pick up charming accessory pieces for the home.

Nearby Girl Candy Shop has luxe looks for fashionistas, like sharply tailored leather coats.

Around the corner, Gravity Lingerie offers a personalized shopping experience while indulging in lingerie from top European brands.

Travel two blocks to Lilac St, and gather all the ingredients for prime pampering from Maison S, a cozy nook filled with bath and beauty products.

Cap off this opulent shopping trip with reading material from Whodunit? Mystery Bookstore, which has tons of titles to put some thrill into ‘me’ time.

Nearby:

Where to Shop on Corydon

5 Shops for Wellness

Best New Restaurants 2016