Top 5 Spring Fashion Finds

Statement accessories, never-fail basics and impeccable neutral colour schemes are hot for spring. These local shops take style inspo from the runway straight to the streets of Winnipeg.

EMK Clothing‘s designer Erin Kembel’s playful pieces mix patterns and textures, creating different styles, like the Cailtlin dress available in a cool grey or bright floral pattern. 143 Sherbrook St, 204-691-4414, emkclothing.com

Anya is packed with trendy pieces for this spring. A selection of staple basics is punctuated with unique handmade jewellery like Takara Eno Earrings. 88 Albert St, 204-416-1323, boutiqueanya.com

Dress to impress with professional apparel, formal gowns, and flashy accessories at Therapy. Katherine Barclay’s pleated skirt creates the ideal balance for versatility and trendy making it suitable for any occasion. 485 Academy Rd, 204‑417-0557, therapyfashions.com

Fashionistas will love New York line Rag & Bone, available at Luxe Label. New spring additions fill the store with simple designs while offering the shop’s signature quality. 4–1735 Corydon Ave, 204-415-1415, luxelabel.com

Head to Silver Lotus for an artfully displayed jewellery collection that attracts all ages and tastes. TOKYObay watches are designed by our neighbours to the south in Minneapolis. 103 Osborne St, 204-452-3648, silverlotus.biz