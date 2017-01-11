Top 5 Shops for Wellness Wishers

Shop these spots for products promoting health for mind, body, and spirit.

Chic duds made of earth friendly bamboo, cotton, and hemp fibres are feel-good buys at Hempyrean. Yogis get extra stretch in breathable bamboo and cotton leggings. 111 Osborne St, 204‑947‑5223, hempyrean.ca

Humboldt’s Legacy boasts eco-friendly gifts, fair trade goods, and local food products. Give beauty routines a makeover with natural and organic makeup from Ecco Bella. 167 Lilac St, 204-772-1404, humboldtslegacy.com

Shelves at Prairie Sky Books are stocked with tomes on self help and spirituality, as well as candles, decor, and aromatherapy items. Adult colouring books help calm and centre the mind through intricate patterns and swirls. 871 Westminster Ave, 204‑774‑6152, prairieskybooks.com

Sensory deprivation pods filled with a buoying epsom salt solution provide ultimate relaxation at Float.Calm. A small retail area carries take home de-stressors, like artisanal bath bombs and mood boosting colour therapy glasses. 337 Pembina Hwy, 204‑477‑6507, floatcalm.com

Organic produce, wholesome food products, and natural health and beauty aids fill The Fresh Carrot’s spacious interior. Health guru gourmands can cap off a shopping spree with a fresh cold pressed juice from the attached deli. 2-230 Osborne St, 204‑489‑3737, thefreshcarrot.ca