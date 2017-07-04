Top 5 shops for the whole family

These local shops are family favourites offering products for parents and kids alike!

At McNally Robinson Booksellers, guests get lost in so much more than books. Kids climb a spiral staircase to explore fun toys and picture books while parents tap into nostalgia and rifle through the large selection of music on vinyl (pictured). Everyone can agree on superb treats in the pâtisserie case at attached restaurant Prairie Ink. 1120 Grant Ave, 204-475-0483

A mash-up of Canadiana fills the shelves at The Forks Trading Company. Check out the upcycled blown glass sets (pictured) and adorable childrens’ accessories by Hello Darling, from bow ties to flower crowns. 1 Forks Market Rd, 2nd floor, 204‑949‑1785

Test out the games on display in Kite and Kaboodle‘s inviting and playful space. Walls are lined with crafts such as build your own LEGO fidget spinners and board games perfect for the next family night. Johnston Terminal at The Forks, 2nd floor, 204‑942‑2800; St. Vital Centre, 1225 St. Mary’s Rd, 204‑257‑4595



Shop Ten Thousand Villages for one of a kind products that support artisans in developing countries. Moms will love cozy Alpaca throws made by artisans in Peru (pictured) while young ones discover new instruments such as bamboo flutes. 134 Plaza Dr, 204‑261‑6381; 963 Henderson Hwy, 204‑661‑5545

Young and old will be inspired by educational games, home décor, Fair Trade fashion items, and more at the Canadian Museum of Human Rights Boutique. Unique games teach sign language or the braille alphabet during play. Fair Trade tea and chocolate makes for a feel good treat. 85 Israel Asper Way, 204‑289‑2005