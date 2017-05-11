Top 5 Rooftop Patios

Besides food, the best way to a Winnipegger’s heart is the word “patio”. These spots take it to the next level—literally—with rooftop spaces to dine al fresco.

Local favourite Stella’s Cafe & Bakery has 8 locations across the city, and the newest, on Pembina Highway, boasts a sweet rooftop patio. Go at dusk when the cafe lights come on and cast a romantic glow over quinoa dragon bowls and plates of Scandinavian gravlax.

1463 Pembina Hwy, 204‑275‑2001

Tucked among the treetops, The Roost‘s intimate rooftop setting gives a bird’s eye view on bustling Corydon Avenue. Clever and complex craft cocktails and elegant small plates have us crowing.

651 Corydon, 204‑414‑9313

Cravings for pub grub and powerful frozen margaritas are sated on Tavern United‘s sleek patio. Get an unbeatable view of downtown’s SHED (sports, hospitality, and entertainment district) and watch ground being broken on the new True North Square.

260 Hargrave, 204‑944‑0022

Learn what Dean Martin was crooning about while dining outdoors at Pasquale’s. The St. Boniface area restaurant has a secluded rooftop patio perfect for winding down with a glass of wine and a hearty plate of lasagne.

109 Marion St, 204‑231-1403

Take in an iconic Winnipeg intersection from above at Confusion Corner Bar and Grill. The smoky barbeque chicken pizza, drizzled in tangy bourbon barbeque sauce, is a prime patio pick.