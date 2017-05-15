Top 5 Buys to Get Active

With so many outdoor activities to do during your stay, rely on these stores to get you prepared.
Cyclists will love the variety of bikes, accessories, and apparel found at Bikes and Beyond. The store carries a wide selection of fun bike accessories by Electra like colourful mesh baskets and matching patterned basket liners.
227 Henderson Hwy, 204-669-5590
Set a new personal best with a new pair of runners from Canadian Footwear. This store has one of the largest athletic shoe collections in Winnipeg, and experts to help find the perfect fit.
- Multiple locations: Exchange District, St Vital, Regent
Find seasonal sporting equipment available for purchase or rent at Woodcock Cycle. Check out the Lucky collection, flashy and lightweight scooters that are taking over skate parks across Canada.
- 433 St Mary’s Rd, 204‑253‑5896
Before heading to the lake, shop Manitoba line Deadfish paddleboards that are specially designed for lakes and rivers at Peepers. Sun protection t-shirts and hats are also on hand for lake goers.
- 866 Corydon Ave, 204-474-2861
Find stylish swimwear at Hula Hut. Shop SKYE collection for classy one-piece suits with playful open backs.
- 1504 St Mary’s Rd, 204-237-0457
