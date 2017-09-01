Top 5 Art Finds

These Winnipeg boutiques are filled with art beyond the traditional paint brush and canvas. Take home one of these spectacular artful items, handmade with love.

A mash-up of 110 Canadian artisanal products fill the walls and display boxes at Tara Davis Studio Boutique. Find beautiful pieces from hand-embroidered maps from Sadie and June to Birch Street Studio’s laser cut jewellery.

• 246 McDermot Ave, 204‑504‑8272, taradavis.ca

On the fourth floor of an historic building, discover the dream studio of Mud and Stone. Watch the potters hand mould and paint one-of-a-kind decorative serving trays, flower pots and tableware.

• 290 McDermot Ave, mudandstonestudio.com

Find treasures crafted by First Peoples of North America at Teekca’s Aboriginal Boutique. Check out the stunning painted mural mug and coaster sets by Rabbit Studios (pictured).

• 1 Forks Market Rd, second floor, 204‑946‑0539

Shop WOW! Mabuhay outdoor and indoor home décor at the Johnston Terminal at The Forks. Unique products are imported from colourful wind chimes to stone sculptures.

• 25 Forks Market Rd, main floor, 204-947-9342

At Blue Hills Design, find paintings made by Canadian artists along with home décor. Check out the decorative painted wood boxes by British Columbia company Cedar Mountain Studios.

• 444 Academy Rd, 204‑487‑1151, bluehillsdesign.ca