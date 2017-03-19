  • eat
March 19th, 2017
where.ca > Manitoba > Winnipeg > Now Open: EPH Apparel

Now Open: EPH Apparel

Courtesy of EPH Apparel

Photo by Simeon Rusnak. Courtesy EPH Apparel

Popular purveyor of menswear EPH Apparel has moved their flagship store into a stunning new downtown location. The brand, which launched an online-only operation in 2010, has made a mission of proving customized, made-to-order suits are attainable for any budget. Face to face consultation at the new shop offer gents the opportunity to create their own bespoke suit, from cuff to lapel, in person. Drop by the sleek space or call ahead to book a consultation. Mon-Sat 10 am-7 pm. 190 Smith St, 1‑888‑343‑6117, ephapparel.com

