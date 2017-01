Local brand dconstruct jewellery now has a brick and mortar home in the Exchange District. Eco-friendly necklaces, earrings, and bracelets made of recycled resin fill the walls of this chic shop, as well as accessories like iPhone cases and mod vases. Check out lightweight bangles and men’s bowties made from concrete and necklaces sculpted from salvaged scraps of corian countertop. 84 1/2 Albert St, dconstruct.ca