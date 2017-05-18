Manitoba Memento: Camelina Oil

For a souvenir that pulls double duty as a tasty and ultra-nutritious pantry addition, take home a bottle of locally produced camelina oil. The non-GMO oil is packed with good-for-you benefits due to naturally high levels of Omega-3 and Vitamin E. Don’t worry about burning off nutritional value—unlike other culinary oils, can withstand high heat cooking up to 475°F.

This wonder ingredient, produced by Erna and Frantz Kracher of Freefield Organics, was the first certified organic camelina oil in Canada. On their 400 acre farm in rural Inglis, Manitoba the couple grows and cold presses the seed into oil. To try before you buy, visit restaurant and gift shop Pineridge Hollow and taste chef Matty Neufeld’s camelina-dressed wildberry salad before picking up a bottle. Also available in the city centre at DeLuca’s Market.

Pineridge Hollow, 67086 Heatherdale Rd, 25 km out of the city, 204‑777‑3881; and DeLuca’s, 950 Portage Ave, 204‑774‑7617