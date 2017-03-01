Local Colour

By Joelle Kidd

Photos by Ian McCausland

Move over minimalism: Winnipeg retailers are ushering in spring with bold and bright hues.

Speedy In Pink

Little speed demons will be off in a flash on a mini racecar from local fashion and gift shop, Moulé. $250. 443 Academy Rd, 204‑488‑1891, moulestores.com

Dreamy Decor

With glassware, art pieces, and garden accessories straight from Mexico, stepping into La Bodega Imports offers the festive takeaways of a sun-drenched vacation. Keep the party going with confetti glass margarita, rocks, and wine glasses. $14.95 each. 955 PortageAve, 204-772-4331, labodegaimports.com

Colourful Kitchen

Scoop N’ Weigh has items for the discerning gourmand alongside quality bulk specialty food. These bright kitchen torches make caramelizing cute. $29.99. 1770 Taylor Ave, 204‑489‑1031, scoopnweigh.com

Culture Cred

Find Indigenous art and craft pieces at Teekca’s Aboriginal Boutique. Make a style statement with reading glasses sporting chic designs by First Nations artist Corrine Hunt. $39.95. The Forks Market, 204‑946‑0539, teekcasboutique.ca

Sock It To Me

While stocking up for outdoor fun at Royal Sports, pick out a pair of silly socks to show off your quirky side. Burton, sizes s/m and m/l, $27.96-$29.95. 750 Pembina Hwy, 204-453-7437, facebook

Plugged In

Exchange District shop UN Luggage is the place to go for travel solutions, like smart, stackable 4-in-1 travel adapters that prepare jet setters for any situation. $32. 175 McDermot Ave, 204‑943‑1068, unluggage.com

Bright Blooms

Start the growing season at Shelmerdine, which boasts an expansive greenhouse and retail space with products for green thumbs. Kneelo pads with memory foam technology give gung-ho gardeners a comfy place to plant. $44.99. 7800 Roblin Blvd, 204-895-7203, shelmerdine.com

Red Is Best

Sweet shop for nature lovers, the Preferred Perch, adds some nutty fun to the kitchen with this bright red squirrel nutcracker. $21.99. 1604 St Mary’s Rd, 204‑257‑3724, thepreferredperch.ca

