Local Colour

By Joelle Kidd
Photos by Ian McCausland
Move over minimalism: Winnipeg retailers are ushering in spring with bold and bright hues.
Speedy In Pink
Little speed demons will be off in a flash on a mini racecar from local fashion and gift shop, Moulé. $250. 443 Academy Rd, 204‑488‑1891, moulestores.com
Dreamy Decor
With glassware, art pieces, and garden accessories straight from Mexico, stepping into La Bodega Imports offers the festive takeaways of a sun-drenched vacation. Keep the party going with confetti glass margarita, rocks, and wine glasses. $14.95 each. 955 PortageAve, 204-772-4331, labodegaimports.com
Colourful Kitchen
Scoop N’ Weigh has items for the discerning gourmand alongside quality bulk specialty food. These bright kitchen torches make caramelizing cute. $29.99. 1770 Taylor Ave, 204‑489‑1031, scoopnweigh.com
Culture Cred
Find Indigenous art and craft pieces at Teekca’s Aboriginal Boutique. Make a style statement with reading glasses sporting chic designs by First Nations artist Corrine Hunt. $39.95. The Forks Market, 204‑946‑0539, teekcasboutique.ca
Sock It To Me
While stocking up for outdoor fun at Royal Sports, pick out a pair of silly socks to show off your quirky side. Burton, sizes s/m and m/l, $27.96-$29.95. 750 Pembina Hwy, 204-453-7437, facebook
Plugged In
Exchange District shop UN Luggage is the place to go for travel solutions, like smart, stackable 4-in-1 travel adapters that prepare jet setters for any situation. $32. 175 McDermot Ave, 204‑943‑1068, unluggage.com
Bright Blooms
Start the growing season at Shelmerdine, which boasts an expansive greenhouse and retail space with products for green thumbs. Kneelo pads with memory foam technology give gung-ho gardeners a comfy place to plant. $44.99. 7800 Roblin Blvd, 204-895-7203, shelmerdine.com
Red Is Best
Sweet shop for nature lovers, the Preferred Perch, adds some nutty fun to the kitchen with this bright red squirrel nutcracker. $21.99. 1604 St Mary’s Rd, 204‑257‑3724, thepreferredperch.ca
