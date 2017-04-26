Hot Art: May & June

Exhibits worth seeking out during your stay.

PICTURING PICASSO

STARTS MAY 13

A pair of exhibits give a rare glimpse at one of art history’s most iconic figures at the Winnipeg Art Gallery. Picasso in Canada features more than 30 paintings, watercolours, drawings, prints and ceramic works drawn from collections across the country. Also on display is a collection of 100 etchings and drypoints, presented in its entirety for the first time in 60 years. Named Picasso: Man and Beast, this exhibit showcases the artist’s preoccupations with the civilizing nature of art and the “beast within”. Winnipeg Art Gallery, 300 Memorial Blvd, wag.ca

OTHER EXHIBITS

MAY-JUN: Graffiti Gallery presents a retrospective featuring works by artists involved with the gallery since its inception in 1998. 109 Higgins Ave, graffitigallery.ca

TO MAY 19: Matthew Gardiner explores modern society’s relationship with the natural world in You Can’t Go Home Again at aceartinc. 290 McDermot Ave, aceart.org

TO MAY 28: Through the Eyes of A Child exhibits the work of young artists at WAG@The Park inside the Assiniboine Park Pavilion. 55 Pavilion Cres, wag.ca

TO MAY 30: Love of gardening and painting runs in the family for Gerd Behrendt and Angela Lillico. See Floral Frenzy: The Love of Father and Daughter at the Wayne Arthur Gallery. 186 Provencher Blvd, waynearthurgallery.com

MAY 5-28: The MAWA (Mentoring Artists for Women’s Art) Artist Mothers Group shows a mother-child collaborative exhibit. 611 Main St, mawa.ca

MAY 5-16: See Sari Habiluk’s The Golden Hour, a collection of vibrant and abstracted acrylic paintings, at cre8ery. 125 Adelaide St, cre8ery.com

JUN 2-28: Turqoise Gem/Pale Blue Dot is a collection of mixed media works by Bonnie Taylor at the Wayne Arthur Gallery. 186 Provencher Blvd, waynearthurgallery.com



More Things To Do in Winnipeg:

Here & Now: Must-see and Do Activities During Your Stay

Why You Need to Visit the Canadian Museum for Human Rights

All About Winnipeg’s Convention Centre

Winnipeg’s Top 10 Selfie Spots