Hot Art: March and April

Exhibits worth seeking out over your stay.

THINKING IN THREAD

MAR 3-31 What do a neuroscientist and a craftsperson have in common? It’s not a punchline; Neurocraft, an exhibit authored by the Manitoba Craft Council explores just that. The pieces on display, all inspired by the brain, are the result of a two year collaboration between nine neuroscientists and craft artists. The resulting work blends accessible media, like fibre art and sculpture, with the complex forms of the brain and intricate ideas behind contemporary scientific research. John Buhler Research Centre Atrium, 715 McDermot Ave, manitobacraft.ca

BODY TALK

MAR 10-APR 15 Janet Shaw-Russell’s series of drawings, prints, and sculpture, entitled Within, without, began with a medical booklet on lung cancer, a sewing pattern, and her graphite pencils. Exploring the body’s intricacy and fragility, the resulting juxtapositions at Martha Street Studio prompt the viewer to consider such issues as health, medicine, women’s rights, and the plight of garment workers. 11 Martha St, 204‑779‑6253, printmakers.mb.ca

OTHER EXHIBITS

Mar-Apr: A collection of portraits by Michel Saint-Hilaire observes and questions our social environment, showing that we all have a story to tell. La Galerie, Centre culturel franco-manitobain, 340 Provencher Blvd, 204‑233‑8972, ccfm.mb.ca

Mar-Apr: Nature Rearranged: A Century of The Still Life features Canadian and European art from the past century that depict images of flowers.Winnipeg Art Gallery, 300 Memorial Blvd, 204‑786‑6641, wag.ca

Mar-Apr: See Rodin’s The Thinker up close. Winnipeg Art Gallery, 300 Memorial Blvd, 204‑786‑6641, wag.ca

To Mar 11: Wally Dion blends traditional craft with modern technology, drawing connections between quilts and circuitboards.Urban Shaman, 203‑290 McDermot Ave, 204‑942‑2674, urbanshaman.org

To Mar 11: Barry Ace’s Niibwa Ndanwendaagan (My Relatives) is a suite of Anishnaabe bandolier bags (or ‘friendship bags’) adorned with electronic components and a tablet screening historical photographs and archival film of Indigenous peoples. Urban Shaman, 203‑290 McDermot Ave, 204‑942‑2674, urbanshaman.org

Mar 11-24: Object and Complement features three Winnipeg artists whose work explores the relationship between object, subject, and response. Cre8ery,2nd floor, 125 Adelaide St, 204-944-0809, cre8ery.com

To Mar 17: This Must Be the Place is a collection of work inspired by Winnipeg. Lisa Kehler Art & Projects, 171 McDermot Ave, 204‑510‑0088, lkap.ca

To Mar 31: Station is a meditation on the situation of the radio operator, and the individual’s role as communicators, information gatherers, and distributors. Aceartinc, 290 McDermot Ave, 2nd floor, 204‑944‑9763, aceart.org

To Apr 13: The Frontier School Division Juried Art Show features a selection of artworks by students from Manitoba’s northern schools. Graffiti Gallery, 109 Higgins Ave, 204‑667‑9960, graffitigallery.ca

Mar 3-30: James Culleton exhibits drawings, watercolours, and sculptures from his residency at the nearly-century old McCanna House in North Dakota. Wayne Arthur Gallery,186 Provencher Blvd, 204‑477‑5249, waynearthurgallery.com

Mar 10-Apr 15: Vital by Darian Gordon Stahl blends photographs and medical scans in a reflection on chronic illness and bodily perception. Martha Street Studio, 11 Martha St, 204‑779‑6253, printmakers.mb.ca

Mar 10-Apr 29: A Piece of Work centres around the scrap material assemblages of Seth Woodyard, while Timothy Joel Dyck’s Workday explores the banal components of work. Street art interventions are featured in Ulmeus Communitas/Elm Community, by Frank Livingston, with wheat pastes of trees in Winnipeg’s Wolseley neighbourhood. Mennonite Heritage Centre Gallery, 600 Shaftesbury Blvd, 204‑888‑6781, gallery.mennonitechurch.ca

Mar 24-26: The annual Over The Top Art Auction and Cupcake Party is the art scene’s sweetest event. Mentoring Artists for Women’s Art, 611 Main St,

204‑949‑9490, mawa.ca

Mar 24-Apr 22: This Must Be the Place (Home Pt 2) features works by three Montreal based artists exploring ideas about home. Lisa Kehler Art & Projects, 171 McDermot Ave, 204‑510‑0088, lkap.ca

Apr 1-26: Coddiwomples by Helma Rogge Rehders takes inspiration from an Old English word meaning to travel purposefully toward a vague destination. The exhibit shows pieces that reflect two decades of work based around marsh and lake landscape. Wayne Arthur Gallery, 204‑477‑5249, waynearthurgallery.com

Mar 2-Apr 8: Cafeteria II is a collection of paintings, photographs, and mixed media sculptures by Elvira Finnegan and Lisa Wood that examines the culture of the University cafeteria. Gallery 1C03, 1st floor, Centennial Hall, University of Winnipeg, 515 Portage Ave, 204-786‑9253, uwinnipeg.ca/art-gallery

Starts Apr 14: You Can Never Go Home Again features paintings by Matthew Gardiner. Aceartinc, 290 McDermot Ave, 2nd floor, 204‑944‑9763, aceart.org

Starts Apr 15: Performance artist Ray Fenwick waits behind a curtain for a visitor ready to have a conversation in A Greenhouse. The Valley. Never-Ending Evening.Plug In ICA, Unit 1-460 Portage Ave, 204‑942‑1043, plugin.org

Starts Apr 15: Patrick Cruz claims space and disorients the viewer with his series of maximal floor-to-ceiling paintings, awash in vibrant colour and bold use of line. Plug In ICA, Unit 1-460 Portage Ave, 204‑942‑1043, plugin.org

Starts Apr 20: Collective Voices features an eclectic group of Manitoba artists who vary in medium, style, and point of view. Cre8ery, 2nd floor, 125 Adelaide St, 204-944-0809, cre8ery.com



