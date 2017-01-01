Here & Now: What To Do In Winnipeg in January and February

Our picks for must-see and do activities during your stay.
DINE ON ICE
JAN 20-FEB 13 For the fifth year in a row, pop-up eatery RAW:almond takes to the ice on the Assiniboine River. Diners feast on a unique tasting menu created by a changing mix of high profile chefs from local kitchens and across Canada, including Marc Lepine of Ottawa’s acclaimed Atelier Restaurant and Mike Robbins of Vancouver’s AnnaLena. Seatings at 5:30 pm, 7:30 pm, or 9:30 pm. Tickets: $125 plus tax. Visit raw-almond.com for more information and ticket purchase.
BAND TOGETHER
JAN 25-29 Winnipeg is a festival city, and the fun doesn’t end with the summer. Annual winter music fest Big Fun Festival heats up January with a line up of stellar local and Canadian bands. Venue hop between downtown stages and see performances by local favourites like Courier News and Yes We Mystic (pictured). Various venues. For more information and schedule visit bigfunfestival.com.
SILLY ON STAGE
JAN 26-FEB 5 Comic adventure Dib & Dob and the Journey Home takes the stage at the Manitoba Theatre for Young People. This inventive play tells the story of Dib and Dob, two friends who have been lost for so long, they now share their own made-up language. Giggle along as they try to find their way home and overcome the monster in their path. Recommended for ages 6-11. Visit mtyp.ca for tickets. 2 Forks Market Rd, 204‑942‑8898
STRANGE SOUNDS
JAN 28-FEB 3 The Winnipeg New Music Festival celebrates Canada’s 150th birthday with a diverse array of music by Canadian composers. Bold new works include Christos Hatzis’ SynPhonia: Migration Patterns, which blends orchestra, electronics, and visuals, 12 Hour Drone: Experiments in Sounds of Winter, and a chamber music concert inside downtown’s historic Hudson’s Bay Building. Various venues. For tickets and schedule call 204‑949‑3999 or visit wnmf.ca
EAT AROUND TOWN
FEB 3-12 The season’s hottest restaurant event Ciao! Dine About Winnipeg attracts locals and visitors alike. This annual culinary celebration features the city’s best restaurants, offering diners the chance to sample extravagant and creative three course fixed-price meals for $18, $28, or $38. For more information, including a full list of participating restaurants and menus, visit ciaowinnipeg.com.
THE QUEEN OF MYSTERY
FEB 8-26 The annual Master Playwright Festival celebrates the life and work of the best-selling novelist Agatha Christie. Christie’s plays are mounted by the city’s theatre companies, including the Royal Manitoba Theatre Centre’s production of Black Coffee, the mystery writer’s first piece written for the stage. Other events include screenings of Christie’s most thrilling films and a mystery game night at Dalnavert Museum. For information and tickets visit royalmtc.ca/mpf. Royal Manitoba Theatre Centre, 174 Market Ave, 204‑956‑1340
TRICKSTER TALE
FEB 16-26 Written and acted by Cree performer Cliff Cardinal, Huff is a moving tribute to Indigenous identity. Incorporating tradition in the form of a mythical Trickster figure, the play confronts the harsh realities of suicide, abuse, and addiction while maintaining a quick and biting sense of humour. In a captivating solo performance, Cardinal portrays more than 12 different characters through the course of the darkly comic play. Visit theatreprojectsmanitoba.ca for tickets. Rachel Browne Theatre, 211 Bannatyne Ave, 204‑989‑2400
FRANCOPHONE FUN
FEB 17-21 For almost 50 years, the renowned Festival du Voyageur has celebrated Manitoba’s French-Canadian heritage. Costumed voyageurs teach about the fur trade, while artists and performers show off their fiddling, jigging, ice sculpting, wood carving and beard growing skills. Warm up with a bowl of pea soup or an ice glass of Caribou, a blend of red wine and whisky, and rock out to live music from local bands. Voyageur (Whittier) Park, 866 St Joseph St, 204‑237‑7692, festivalvoyageur.mb.ca
CONCERT CALENDAR
JAN 14 BLUE RODEO
Canadian country rock icons perform at the MTS Centre.
JAN 16 TIM HICKS & CHAD BROWNLEE
Get a two for one concert experience as these country stars join tours. Club Regent Casino
JAN 20-22 SOUNDTRACKS LIVE
The Winnipeg Symphony Orchestra performs the original scores to film classics. Centennial Concert Hall
JAN 21-22 THE WONDERFUL WEDDING SHOW
Plan the big day or just browse among beautiful products and services from flowers to favours. RBC Convention Centre
JAN 29 BUBBLE GUPPIES LIVE
Join the Bubble Guppies for an energetic musical show. Burton Cummings Theatre
JAN 31 SAM ROBERTS BAND
Canadian indie favourite performs at the Burton Cummings Theatre.
FEB 7 ARKELLS
Canadian rock band plays earworm hits, joined by guest Frank Turner and the Sleeping Souls, at the Centennial Concert Hall.
FEB 9 THIS IS THAT COMEDY SHOW
CBC satire show goes on the road in honour of the country’s 150th birthday. Burton Cummings Theatre
FEB 14 VALENTINE’S SPECIAL
Celebrate love with music from Puccini to Ravel. Centennial Concert Hall
FEB 16-19 DISNEY ON ICE
Loveable characters skate and spin on a tour through favourite Disney adventures. MTS Centre
FEB 23 BILLY TALENT
Canadian band delivers a high energy show of addictive rock melodies and shredding guitar. MTS Centre
FEB 23-28 AMERICAN IDIOT: THE GREEN DAY MUSICAL
Punk-pop hits reimagined on stage. Tom Hendry Warehouse Theatre
FEB 25 JIM JEFFRIES
Quippy, controversial comedian takes the stage at Pantages Playhouse Theatre.
