Artist Spotlight: Alexis Lagimodiére-Grisé

Alexis Lagimodiére-Grisé grew up 30 minutes southeast of Winnipeg in the small town of Lorette. Now a rising star in the Brooklyn New York art scene, reflections on a youth spent in Winnipeg have inspired Alexis’s latest work.

While studying Fine Arts at University of Manitoba, Alexis lived with other artists in the Exchange District where he could walk around for hours seeking inspiration. Winnipeg architectural icons such as Union Station and Centennial Library influenced his work.

Recently, Alexis spent time searching through Manitoba’s archives and was drawn to prints of the former St. Boniface city hall. He began replicating and altering the backgrounds of these historic photographs, creating images that question and call attention to the function of temporality and space. From Jul 13-Aug 26, these pieces will be on display in this same historic city hall itself, now home to La Maison des Artistes Visuels Francophones. 219 Provencher Blvd, 204-237-5964, maisondesartistes.mb.ca

