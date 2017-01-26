Winter Gear Top Picks

By Keili Bartlett

Whatever the weather, this winter gear has you covered. We’ve perused shops in the Canadian Rockies for the newest and greatest to enjoy the season’s activities.

Brave the Backcountry

As light as the powder on the slopes, newly revamped Rossignol Series 7 skis offer better movement and agility. “Before this upgrade, they were the most popular. Now they’re even better,” says Totem Ski Shop’s Victor Vassallo.

Carbon alloy matrix construction gives the skis more pop and shock absorption, and keeps them light so they’re easy to carry. Choose from the Super 7, Soul 7 and Sky 7 to find the right tip, waist and tail widths for the terrain you plan to tackle. For backcountry aficionados, Vassallo recommends pairing your skis with Salomon’s new MCN Alpine Touring Bindings. At 283 grams, they’re among the lightest on the market.

Face the Forecast

Named after the Norse god of snow, Helly Hansen’s ULLR line has won multiple awards. It scooped the Norwegian ISPO prize for innovation, running against all 2016 technology (including the iPhone 7). The ULLR Elevation Shell is made of the same durable 3-ply waterproof and breathable fabric as Helly Hansen’s search and rescue and ocean racing gear “This is the first time we’ve had a retail piece that uses this textile,” says Banff store manager, John Walters.

Inside the outer shell are pockets of primaloft insulation that keep the jacket raised off the body to create an insulating layer of air that is trapped by powder cuffs and skirts. When the vent zips are open, airflow is introduced for cooling. Large zipper toggles allow easy access to pockets.

“Different from our traditional ski resort jackets, ULLR shells are for skiers that focus on being in the backcountry, in deeper snow, looking for adventure,” says Walters.

Warm Whatever the Weather

Brave the fat biking trails no matter how chilly the weather. Jasper’s Source for Sports manger Marc Vien says: “To be prepared for different conditions, layering is key.” Since feet are “usually the first thing that gets cold,” Vien recommends Endura neoprene boot covers to keep warm. They slide over the toe to cover the whole boot, and serve as a waterproof insulator as you pedal.

For inside your boots, Vien suggests the calf-high Thermic Power Sock, with a battery pack and heated electrical elements interwoven in the material. The socks are perfect for all winter sports, and can fit inside ski boots.

