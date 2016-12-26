Why We Love Jasper Restaurants

December 26, 2016

By Where writers

From overloaded plates at breakfast buffets to budget-friendly food specials, there are loads of reasons to love Jasper restaurants. Here’s our guide to where to eat in town.

Buffet Breakfasts

They say it is the day’s most important meal. Help yourself at the daily breakfast buffet at Fairmont Jasper Park Lodge; take a seat overlooking Lac Beauvert. Or check out The Inn Grill, well known for their generous hot and cold morning buffet with fresh fruit and baked goods. The Sawridge Inn serves their weekend breakfast buffet in their garden atrium. Smitty’s does not offer a buffet, but it’s a favourite go-to for all day breakfasts.

Plated to Perfection

“I use a lamb vertebrae as homage to the animal and to remind us of this food’s origin,” says Raven Bistro chef/owner John Reidler of the symmetrical backbone displayed atop the vegetables mash. “The focus of the rest of the dish is on the lamb loin.”

Make it Special

> Papa George‘s daily three courses for $30 is a Jasper best value. Refuel after skiing with their Sat $28 prime rib au jus with Yorkshire.

> Make it a night at Syrahs of Jasper (606 Patricia St, 780-852-4559). Dinner comes with a Chaba Theatre movie pass.

> Get indulgent three-course meals for $39 at Fiddle River; red snapper, wild game and lobster tail are main favourites; for dessert it’s chocolate truffle or Baileys coffee.

> You don’t splurge to get your fill at De’d Dog. Daily specials are $11.25 and wings are $8.75 pound Wednesdays.

> The Inn Grill offer daily specials. On Wednesday add a starter and dessert to any main course for $6. Order their spicy new Caroline Reaper pizza on Sunday when all pizzas are 20% off.

> At Something Else, daily $14 and $15 lunch specials with homemade soup, and $18 and $20 dinner specials with Caesar salad, complement additional winter deals.

A Cut Above

Alberta beef is local, lean and pure bred. But which brand do chefs choose? At O’Shea’s Restaurant, Bob Graham argues for Certified Angus Beef. “It’s some of the best beef you can get. We’ve used AA and AAA, but Certified Angus is just fabulous.” At Olive Bistro, chef/owner Darryl Huckulak says “Black Angus is the only beef I buy; the marbling and flavour are best.” Try his Butcher’s Cut Steak of the Night.

See more Jasper restaurants.

>> For more Canadian Rockies activities, shops, restaurants and entertainment, read our digital magazine.

>> Connect with us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram at whererockies and tag your Canadian Rockies posts and photos with #whererockies