What To Do in Jasper this Summer

Jasper comes alive in summer. Here are five things to do while you’re there:

Guided Glacier

The Athabasca Glacier at the Columbia Icefield is 6 km long, up to 300 metres thick and studded with caves, cravasses (cracks), seracs (columns and ridges) and millwells (holes where water flows). Get there by the scenic Icefield Parkway, then venture onto the ice during a guided tour.

Rockaboo Mountain Adventures All-inclusive full day excursion from Jasper including transport, crampons, ropes and a packed lunch.

Athabasca Glacier Icewalks Tours depart the toe of the glacier; crampons (and boots, gloves and rain gear if required) are provided.

Columbia Icefield Glacier Adventure Ice Explorer vehicles transport clients to the glacier headwall where they can step onto the ice; a Glacier Skywalk visit is included.

Note: It’s dangerous to glacier icewalk on your own.

Best by Bike

This off road (but easy) cycling loop offers views, a beach and luxury hotel amenities. From your bike rental shop, ride south on the trail by Hwy 93A then turn left to Old Fort Point; rack your bike and walk the stairs to a stunning vista. Continue around Lac Beauvert to Fairmont Jasper Park Lodge restaurants and activities. Take crushed gravel Trail 18 to Lake Annette beach, playground and picnic site. Detour to Maligne Canyon 5th Bridge for a canyon rim walk, or ride directly back to town via Big Horn Alley Trail 13.

Chasing Waterfalls

A stroll over the footbridges of Maligne Canyon is an iconic and accessible experience. But to truly immerse yourself in the crooks and crags, sign up for a Rocky Mountain Canyoning adventure. Four canyons offer differing levels of difficulty and duration. “Aided by technical gear, we take you on a wilderness journey that can include rope work like rappelling plus sliding, hiking, climbing and swimming,” says guide Trevor Lesgard.

Green with Envy

SCOREGolf Magazine’s top rated golf resort in Canada that opened in 1925 was meticulously created by Stanley Thompson, our country’s most famous golf course architect. The Fairmont Jasper Park Lodge Golf Club features elevated tee boxes, 73 bunkers (many dramatic), holes in line with peaks and wide fairways that follow natural contours. This course blends beautiful landscapes with a world-class golf experience.

Get Hooked

Wade into a glacier-fed stream and learn how to fly fish. Jasper guides know the best spots, and teach you how to “read” the water and find the seven fish species native to the area. On-line Sport & Tackle guide Ryan Catherwood is hooked; he fishes everyday before, during and after work. “It’s peaceful,” he says. You’re “one with nature, in the water and surrounded by mountains.”

