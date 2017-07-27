Limited Access Hike at Edith Cavell

By Jack Newton

Highlights of the Path of the Glacier and Cavell Meadows hike (open June 19-Sept 18) are Angel Glacier, an iceberg-filled pond and alpine terrain ablaze with wildflowers. This summer, construction on Cavell Road and parking lot requires hikers to obtain one of 180 free vehicle access permits dispensed daily from Jasper Information Centre from 8 to 10 am, up to two days before their trip. Staggered road access times are between 8:30 am and 8 pm. Alternatively, book a Cavell Meadows interpretive tour; local guides have road access priority.

>> For more Canadian Rockies activities, shops, restaurants and entertainment, read our digital magazine.

>> Connect with us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram at whererockies and tag your Canadian Rockies posts and photos with #whererockies