Eye on the Sky in Jasper

By Keili Bartlett

What’s up in Jasper? The astronomy experts at the Jasper Planetarium would love to show you! Aided by a domed star theatre and the largest telescopes in the Rockies, these interpreters reveal Jasper’s Dark Sky Preserve in all its glory.

Join them for a nightly tour or special events like the Perseid Meteor Shower (August 10-12) or solar eclipse (August 21). You’re bound to be star-struck.

>> For more Canadian Rockies activities, shops, restaurants and entertainment, read our digital magazine.

>> Connect with us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram at whererockies and tag your Canadian Rockies posts and photos with #whererockies