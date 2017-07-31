  • eat
July 31st, 2017
where.ca > Canadian Rockies > Jasper & Area > Eye on the Sky in Jasper

Eye on the Sky in Jasper

By Keili Bartlett

Join the Jasper Planetarium to watch the 2017 solar eclipse. Photo courtesy of NASA.

What’s up in Jasper? The astronomy experts at the Jasper Planetarium would love to show you! Aided by a domed star theatre and the largest telescopes in the Rockies, these interpreters reveal Jasper’s Dark Sky Preserve in all its glory.

Join them for a nightly tour or special events like the Perseid Meteor Shower (August 10-12) or solar eclipse (August 21). You’re bound to be star-struck.

OUR FULL Canadian Rockies Jasper & Area COVERAGE

