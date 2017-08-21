Everything on Our Jasper Summer Shopping List

By Where writers

From what you’ll wear on the trail to what you’ll eat on it, here’s everything we recommend for a summer stay in Jasper.

Rub Some Dirt on It

Looking for a mountainwear staple? Vidda Pro cargo pants by Fjällräven handle anything you throw at them (literally). Wild Mountain’s Dave MacDowell has a customer who wears a pair that’s 20 years old! Dave recommends applying Fjällräven Greenland Wax (originally used to waterproof tents) to make ‘em even more durable.

Trail Wear for All

On-Line Sport displays the largest selection of Columbia Sportswear in the Canadian Rockies. “We fit all shapes and sizes,” notes store owner Mike Merlovich. Waterproof shells, fleece, convertible zip pants and fashion styles in plus sizes range from 1X to 3X for women and XXL to XXXL for men.

Inside Out

One bikini purchase; four style options. Maaji makes it possible by engineering reversible, mix-and-match tops and bottoms. Columbian sisters Manuela and Amalia Sierra refer to their bathing suit creations as “little pieces of art.” Their Jasper dealer Karen Jacobs at Mountain Air notes, “It’s unlikely that you’ll ever see another person wearing the same swimsuit as yours.”

A Cut Above

Boris Bukovec reflects his German craftsman roots. At Slice & Dice Knives, this fourth generation blacksmith uses traditional methods to forge kitchen, folding and hunting knives as well as handmade leather sheaths. Picture an anvil, red-hot metal and a hammer turning Damascus steel (and even railway spikes) into quality blades. Also buy Boris’ beard products, inspired by his once chest-length facial hair.

Heed Your Health

On vacation, but your diet isn’t? Head to Nutter’s Bulk & Natural Foods to stay on track. The quaint natural food store helps you stay health-conscious with organic and alternative options. Find trail snacks, energy foods, vitamins, supplements, health and skincare products, and even treats for your dog.

Heal with Crystals and… Fudge?

I intended to interview Jasper Rock & Jade owner Neil Byatt about crystals. But he could not stop raving about his fudge that is shipped worldwide and offered in classic and unexpected flavours like maple, cookies and cream, and carrot cake (their most popular). Have a free sample as you browse the shop’s array of gems and rocks that are available rough or polished, set in jewellery and as collector pieces.

