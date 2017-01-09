Where to Eat in Banff this Winter

January 9, 2017

By Where Writers

From mountain-top venues with epic snowy views, to cozy patios downtown, Banff is packed with great places to eat. Here’s our round-up of the bars and restaurants to visit this winter.

Mountain-top Meals

Want a meal with a view? Sky Bistro won’t disappoint. Ride the Banff Gondola to the restaurant on Sulphur Mountain’s 2,281-m high ridge for snowy views Banff and delicious tastes of Canada. Choose from regional dishes with upscale twists, including bison burger (Alberta), duck poutine (Quebec), and lobster roll (Nova Scotia). And from the bar, sip locally crafted beers and spirits.

Hot Toddies

If the cold mountain air is getting to you, Banff pubs prescribe hot cocktails to chase the chills away. Mount Norquay’s Lone Pine Pub has a creative range that includes hot rum cider, amaretto blueberry tea and Chambord hot chocolate. Or sip the traditional Irish remedy at St James’ Gate – a hot toddy made with rye, honey, cinnamon and lemon.

New Banff Ave Bites

Get a taste of Alberta and Italy in Banff’s newest places to eat. Chuck’s Steakhouse is the only place in town that dry-ages and mesquite grills its Canadian Prime grade beef. Chef Sal Polizzi says the process “highlights the true nature of the meat.” Or, if you fancy a slice of Italy, Pacini is a must for lovers of authentic pasta, cooked al dente. The best part? Meals come with an all-you-can-eat bread bar, and the restaurant donates $1 to local children charities for every lasagna ordered.

Cozy Outdoor Patios

Patio season lasts all year at Park Distillery. Enjoy the venue’s housemade vodka and campfire-inspired meals at picnic tables on Banff Ave (great for people watching). The seat are covered with sheepskin to keep your bum cozy. For more warmth, ask to sit on the heated patio on the second floor.

