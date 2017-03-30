Treat Yourself at the Spas in Banff

By Where Writers

Originally founded for it’s healing hot springs, there’s no better place to escape the cold and pamper yourself after a day on the slopes than in Banff’s renown spas.

130 Years of the Hot Springs

Banff Upper Hot Springs has come a long way since it opened in 1886 inside a windowless log cabin. See the photo display that documents the transition to today’s restored heritage bathhouse and outdoor pool. “Soaking in the history and taking in the views is what I love most about the Springs,” says 130th anniversary exhibit curator Marie Taylor.

Swedish Inspiration

Massage techniques from Sweden feature rhythmic tapping, friction and vibration to loosen muscles. “Our Sleep Deeply experience combines pressure point kneading with traditional Swedish moves to stimulate the parasympathetic nervous system,” says Penni Ellis at Banff’s new Meadow Spa. This helps clients rest, relax and heal — perfect for anyone suffering from insomnia or jet lag. After, relax in the spa lounge and soak in the rooftop hot pools.

Skin Saving Secrets

Reverse the effects of harsh winter weather with these local treatments and skin care products:

Glacial Reflections facial at Willow Stream features a massage with rosehip oil, pine essence footbath and ‘glacial globes’ scalp treatment; rosehip tea is included.

Purchase Eminence Stone Crop Whip moisturizer and Monoi Age Corrective cream at Red Earth Spa to soothe windburns and sun damage.

Reiki Relaxation

While a massage therapist works on your muscles, a Reiki practitioner works on your body’s energy. It doesn’t even require physical contact, and “promotes stress reduction and deep relaxation,” says Wildflower therapist Norja Vaneerelst. “A one-hour session is the equivalent to three hours’ sleep on a healing and repair level.” She says it’s often described like being a battery charger for overall balance and wellbeing.

