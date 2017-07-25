  • eat
  • shop
  • see
  • go
  • stay
  • daytrip
  • map
  • calendar
  • transport
  • weather
  • currency
  • tofrom
July 25th, 2017
where.ca > Canadian Rockies > Banff, Canmore & Area > Sounds of Summer

Sounds of Summer

By Kaitlyn Forde

Canmore Folk Fest

Canmore Folk Fest

Don’t miss our summer music festival highlights:

>> For more Canadian Rockies activities, shops, restaurants and entertainment, read our digital magazine.

>> Connect with us on FacebookTwitter and Instagram at whererockies and tag your Canadian Rockies posts and photos with #whererockies

arrow graphic

OUR FULL Banff, Canmore & Area Canadian Rockies COVERAGE

, , , ,

Comment on this article

Leave a Reply