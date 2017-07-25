Sounds of Summer

By Kaitlyn Forde

Don’t miss our summer music festival highlights:

Banff’s Performance in the Park (June 9-10) with rock icons Hedley, Walk Off The Earth, and 2016 Juno nominees Ria Mae and Amistad

Canmore Folk Festival (August 5-7) with blues guitarist Matt Andersen and indie artists like Milk Carton Kids

Banff Centre’s Shaw Amphitheatre includes big name bands BrassFire with Jens Lindemann (July 2), Blue Rodeo (July 7), Corb Lund with Leeroy Stagger (July 15), and Sarah Harmer (July 23)

Banff Centre International String Quartet Festival of world renowned classical musicians (September 1-3)

