Sounds of Summer

By Kaitlyn Forde
Don’t miss our summer music festival highlights:
- Banff’s Performance in the Park (June 9-10) with rock icons Hedley, Walk Off The Earth, and 2016 Juno nominees Ria Mae and Amistad
- Canmore Folk Festival (August 5-7) with blues guitarist Matt Andersen and indie artists like Milk Carton Kids
- Banff Centre’s Shaw Amphitheatre includes big name bands BrassFire with Jens Lindemann (July 2), Blue Rodeo (July 7), Corb Lund with Leeroy Stagger (July 15), and Sarah Harmer (July 23)
- Banff Centre International String Quartet Festival of world renowned classical musicians (September 1-3)
